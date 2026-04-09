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Francis Meja was sworn in as the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Wednesday in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome/PSC

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PSC Chair Denies Wrongdoing in Contempt Case Over DPP Draft Regulations

In an affidavit, Meja explained that the forum had been planned well in advance and coincided with the PSC’s nationwide recruitment exercise for Vocational and Technical Trainers, leaving only the Chairperson, a few Commissioners, and the Commission Secretary available to attend.

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NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 7-The Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Francis Meja, has denied any wrongdoing in a contempt of court petition filed against him and other senior officials over the handling of public participation on draft regulations for the removal of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In his response, Meja stated that he only became aware of a March 12, 2026, court order after attending a scheduled stakeholder validation forum on March 23.

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He said the Commission immediately halted further action upon learning of the ruling, emphasizing that there was no intentional defiance of the court.

In an affidavit, Meja explained that the forum had been planned well in advance and coincided with the PSC’s nationwide recruitment exercise for Vocational and Technical Trainers, leaving only the Chairperson, a few Commissioners, and the Commission Secretary available to attend.

“Upon learning of the court orders, we convened a Commission meeting and decided not to proceed with the exercise or take any further steps until directed by the court,” Meja stated.

The PSC Chair also challenged the contempt application on procedural grounds, noting the absence of a Notice to Show Cause, no charge sheet, and no legal basis for the six-month sentence sought by the petitioner.

Meja further highlighted that the Commission has faced multiple legal challenges on the same matter since 2024, including cases filed by Fredrick Bikeri and the Law Society of Kenya, all of which were either dismissed, struck out, or withdrawn, affirming the Commission’s constitutional mandate to conduct public participation on the draft regulations.

The petition, filed under KSM HC Pet. No. E008 of 2026, alleges that senior PSC officials defied court orders by proceeding with the online validation forum. Petitioner Jane Onyango argues that the forum represented a deliberate and willful disobedience of a lawful court order, undermining the authority and dignity of the judiciary.

Court documents indicate that the petitioner served the orders and supporting documents on March 16, 2026, both physically and via email, and filed an affidavit confirming service. Despite this, the Commission went ahead with the validation forum, a key step in advancing the disputed regulations.

Those named in the application include Commissioners Mary W. Kimonye, Joan A. Machayo, Dr. Irene C. Asienga, Molu Boya, Mwanamaka Amani Mabruki, Harun Maalim Hassan, Dr. Francis Otieno Owino, Jacqueline Manani, and the Commission’s CEO, Paul Famba.

Through lawyer Festus Onyango, the petitioner is seeking a court order to summon the officials to appear in person and show cause why they should not be cited and punished for contempt of court.

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