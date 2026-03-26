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Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga

Kenya

DPP Ingonga rallies Kenyans to safeguard 2027 elections

DPP Ingonga rallies Kenyans to stay informed and united, warning that civic responsibility will shape the credibility of the 2027 elections.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga on Thursday rooted for civic responsibility, urging citizens to stay informed, united, and actively engaged as the country gears up for the August 2027 General Elections.

Speaking during the launch of the Mimi ni Mkenya initiative, Ingonga said the moment is “critical for Kenya’s democracy”, warning that the “strength of future elections will depend heavily on how citizens conduct themselves now.”

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He described the initiative as timely, saying it comes at a point when the country must focus on protecting the integrity of its electoral process.

The DPP stressed that elections are not just about voting day, but a continuous process that requires awareness, participation, and responsibility from all Kenyans.

According to him, building an informed and engaged population is key to ensuring credible elections in 2027.

He noted that civic responsibility goes hand in hand with national unity, urging Kenyans to uphold peace and cohesion before, during, and after the polls.

The DPP pointed out that the goals of the initiative align with key provisions of the Constitution, including Article 10 on national values, Article 38 on political rights, and Article 81 on free and fair elections.

He emphasized that the principles must not only be observed during election periods, but throughout the entire electoral cycle.

With the 2027 General Elections drawing closer, Ingonga warned that Kenya must remain vigilant and committed to democratic ideals.

He urged citizens to take personal responsibility in safeguarding the country’s democracy, saying the future of the nation depends on it.

“The integrity of our elections is a shared duty,” he said, calling on Kenyans to actively play their part.

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