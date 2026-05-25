DPP Ingonga Challenges New Advocates to Uphold Integrity and Defend Justice

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25-The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, has challenged newly admitted advocates to uphold integrity, courage and service to humanity as they begin their legal careers.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Jacinta Nyamosi, the DPP described the admission ceremony as a defining moment not only for the advocates being admitted to the Bar, but also for the administration of justice in Kenya.

“This occasion is not merely a formal entry into the legal profession. It is a defining moment in the life of every advocate being admitted today, and indeed, a significant moment for the administration of justice in our country,” the DPP’s speech stated.

Ingonga congratulated the new advocates for successfully completing years of study, sacrifice, discipline and resilience, while also acknowledging the role played by parents, guardians, spouses, mentors, lecturers and friends in supporting their journey into the legal profession.

The DPP, however, reminded the advocates that admission to the Bar was not the end of their journey, but the beginning of a greater responsibility to serve justice, defend the Constitution and uphold the rule of law.

“Today you are being entrusted with a noble responsibility: to serve the law, to uphold justice, to defend the Constitution, and to protect the dignity of every person who comes into contact with the justice system,” he noted.

Ingonga emphasized that the title “Advocate of the High Court of Kenya” is a public trust that carries authority, privilege, accountability and immense responsibility.

He said advocates occupy a unique and critical position in society as officers of the court, defenders of rights, advisors to institutions and guardians of justice.

“You will be called upon to speak where others are silent, to stand where others retreat, and to act where injustice demands courage,” the DPP said.

The DPP further highlighted the expanding role of advocates in a rapidly changing global environment, noting that modern legal practice now extends beyond courtrooms into areas such as international law, climate justice, human rights, artificial intelligence, cybercrime, migration, trade and transnational organised crime.

“This means that the advocate of today must be more than a skilled drafter or persuasive speaker. You must be analytical, ethical, globally aware, technologically adaptable and socially conscious,” the speech noted.

Ingonga also challenged the newly admitted lawyers to use the law as an instrument of social justice and inclusion, particularly in defending vulnerable and marginalized groups in society.

“The law must never be seen as an instrument reserved only for the privileged. It must be a bridge to justice for the poor, the marginalised, victims of crime, children, women, persons with disabilities, displaced communities and all those who look to the justice system for protection,” the speech stated.

He further encouraged the advocates to actively participate in policy development and law reform, noting that some of the greatest contributions lawyers make to society are achieved through building stronger institutions, progressive policies and fairer systems.

The appeal comes at a time when Kenya’s legal and justice sectors continue to face growing public scrutiny over integrity, accountability and access to justice.