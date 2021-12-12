Ruto faults independent institutions for ‘discriminating Kenyans’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 – Deputy President William Ruto has called on the nation to reflect when it comes to the mandate of government institutions saying they should not be a tool to discriminate against Kenyans.

In a coded message, Ruto stated that the institutions built in the country must ensure they create an equal society.

“As we focus on the future ensuring that the institutions, we built can guarantee our past, present and future and equally patronage and who you know will not determine how you succeed in our country,” said Ruto during the 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens.

Even though he did not name the institutions he was referring to, the Deputy President has openly criticised the Police, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and other justice system institutions for targetting him and his allies.

“United as a country this celebration gives us as a nation the opportunity to reflect about our past individual and collectively build and secure institutions of governance of economic, social and political institutions that will secure our past and our present and guarantee our future as a democratic society,” Ruto stated.

Ruto who has expressed interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who is serving his second and final term, has lately embarked on accelerated campaigns across the country under his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party with the slogan ‘Kazi ni Kazi’.

“Let’s create an equal society where every citizen can sing the national anthem. Kila siku tuwe na shukrani tukijua kuwa kazi ni kazi (Every day let’s have thanksgiving knowing that work is work,” said Ruto.

His sentiments appeard to reiterate the message by a section of leaders allied to him who have accused the government of weaponizing the criminal justice system to drive the 2022 succession politics.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Previously, they have said that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and THE Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had been turned into Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s campaign machinery.

Several politicians allied to the DP are under investigation or are facing corruption and other criminal-related charges.