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President Ruto awards Sebastian Sawe Ksh8 million, brand new car after London marathon triumph

Sawe stunned the athletics world on Sunday after clocking an astonishing 1:59:30, eclipsing the previous world record of 2:00:35 set by the late Kelvin Kiptum at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 – President William Ruto has awarded marathon sensation Sebastian Sawe Ksh8 million in recognition of his record-breaking performance at the London Marathon, where he became the first athlete in history to complete the 42-kilometre race in under two hours.

Sawe stunned the athletics world on Sunday after clocking an astonishing 1:59:30, eclipsing the previous world record of 2:00:35 set by the late Kelvin Kiptum at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

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During a celebratory ceremony at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto presented the athlete with two cheques worth Ksh5 million and Ksh3 million on behalf of the government.

Sawe also received a brand new car and a customised vehicle registration plate bearing the numbers “1:59:30”  the time that secured his place in sporting history.

Ruto described the feat as a defining moment not just for Kenya, but for humanity.

“You have achieved what many believed could never be done. You have made the impossible possible, and in doing so, you have inspired a nation, inspired a generation, and inspired the world,” he said.

The President likened Sawe’s accomplishment to some of history’s greatest milestones, saying it had expanded the boundaries of human potential.

“You have not only broken a record, you have redefined the limits of human endurance and possibility,” Ruto said.

Sawe’s rise in marathon running has been meteoric. Since making his debut in Valencia in 2024 the fastest marathon debut in history  the 30-year-old has remained unbeaten on the global stage.

“From that moment, you have demonstrated rare consistency, unwavering discipline and the mindset of a true champion,” the President said.

Ruto noted that Sawe’s victory extends Kenya’s long-standing dominance in marathon running, with the country having held the men’s world marathon record continuously since 2011.

He hailed Kenyan athletes as the country’s most effective ambassadors, saying their achievements have projected Kenya’s image to the world in ways no formal investment could match.

“Our athletes are among our finest ambassadors, projecting the very best of our nation to the world. No investment could secure the global recognition and positive image they have consistently brought to Kenya,” he said.

The President also praised Sawe’s humility and patriotism, noting that even in triumph, the athlete chose to speak about Kenya rather than himself.

“That demonstrates extraordinary patriotism. Thank you for carrying the name, the stature and the flag of our nation so proudly,” he said.

Ruto reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the sports sector through expanded infrastructure, talent development and improved athlete welfare.

He highlighted major projects including the construction of Talanta Sports City, the renovation of Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums, and plans to build 25 additional stadiums across the country.

The government is also establishing constituency sports academies to identify and nurture young talent from an early age.

“These academies will give young people access to quality training, modern facilities and clear pathways into professional sports,” he said.

Ruto further cited the proposed Sports Bill 2026, which seeks to establish a national sports regulator to enhance governance and standards across the sector.

He also announced improved rewards for athletes representing Kenya internationally, including increased prize money and higher daily allowances.

As Kenya celebrates Sawe’s historic feat, the President expressed confidence in Team Kenya competing at the World Relays Championships in Botswana.

“Sebastian, you have lifted our flag very high and shown the world the strength of the Kenyan spirit,” he said.

“Above all, you have reminded us that what once seemed impossible is within reach if only we dare to believe in ourselves and pursue our highest aspirations with courage, consistency and resolve.”

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