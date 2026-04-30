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Government signs deal with Tanzanian firm to build 10 maternal hospitals

CS Duale noted that the programme is closely aligned with Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage agenda, particularly in expanding equitable access to high-quality maternal and newborn services.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30- The government has signed a landmark agreement with Tanzanian conglomerate AMSONS Group to establish 10 specialised mother-and-child hospitals across nine counties, in a major boost to maternal and newborn healthcare.

The Letter of Intent, signed under the Health Systems Strengthening Initiative dubbed A Promise to Life, was witnessed by President William Ruto and marks a significant step in the government’s push to improve access to quality healthcare for mothers and infants.

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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the initiative is anchored on the principle that every mother deserves safe childbirth and every child a healthy start to life.

He noted that the programme is closely aligned with Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage agenda, particularly in expanding equitable access to high-quality maternal and newborn services.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring that no mother dies while giving life and that every newborn has the best possible start,” said Duale.

The project also supports the Mama na Mtoto Kwanza vision advanced by the AMSONS Group, which prioritises maternal and child health as a central pillar of healthcare delivery.

Under the agreement, the Tanzanian firm will establish specialised hospitals in Nairobi, Kwale, Mombasa, Garissa, Kisumu, Embu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and West Pokot.

The facilities are expected to significantly improve access to critical maternal and newborn services, particularly in counties where demand for specialised care remains high.

Duale said the investment would strengthen frontline healthcare systems by bringing essential services closer to communities and reducing preventable deaths among mothers and newborns.

The initiative also complements Kenya’s participation in the global Every Woman Every Newborn Everywhere (EWENE) campaign, which seeks to eliminate preventable maternal and neonatal deaths.

Government officials say the partnership represents a major milestone in efforts to build a more responsive, inclusive and resilient health system, with mothers and children at the heart of healthcare reforms.

The investment is expected to enhance specialised care, ease pressure on existing public health facilities and accelerate progress towards achieving universal access to maternal and newborn health services.

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