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Ruto Says English Comments Taken Out of Context as Nigeria Responds to Viral Remarks

The President said the now-viral remarks were never intended for public interpretation in the way they were shared.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – President William Ruto has clarified his recent remarks on English usage, saying his comments were taken out of context after what he believed was a private conversation was recorded and circulated widely online.

Speaking on Tuesday during the Mining Summit in Nairobi, the President said the now-viral remarks were never intended for public interpretation in the way they were shared.

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“I was misquoted. I hope there will be no consequences,” Ruto said, a comment that drew laughter and applause from delegates in attendance.

He added that he had been addressing fellow citizens in what he assumed was a closed setting when the discussion was recorded and later published online.

Ruto insisted that the circulation of the clip distorted the original intent of his message.

“I was captured speaking to my fellow citizens, but they misrepresented the facts,” he said.

The Head of State also used the platform to send greetings to Nigerian leadership, referencing his cordial ties with President Bola Tinubu.

“Please pass my regards, Minister, to President Tinubu, my friend, and to Nigerians who are my in-laws, and do so in good English,” he said humorously.

Ruto further explained that his broader point was about the shared use and strength of English across African countries, including Kenya and Nigeria.

“I was talking about how we in Africa speak good English — all of us,” he said.

He added, in a light-hearted remark that sparked laughter in the room: “In some countries like Nigeria, if you do not speak excellent English like the one we speak in Kenya, you might need a translator to understand it.”

The President stressed again that the statement had been distorted in its online circulation.

“Someone decided to take it out of context,” he said.

The comments had already drawn attention in Nigeria, prompting a response from Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Henry Dele Alake.

“I bring good tidings from the President and the people of the Republic of Nigeria. The people of Nigeria have mandated me to inform you and assure you that Nigerians speak good English,” Alake said, responding in a similarly light tone.

The clarification comes days after Ruto’s earlier comments at the Africa We Build Summit, where he praised Kenya’s education system and workforce competitiveness.

“Our education is good. Our English is good. We have one of the best English-speaking people in the world,” he said at the forum.

He then made a comparative remark referencing Nigeria, which drew mixed reactions online: “If you listen to a Nigerian speak English, you will need a translator, even when they are speaking English.”

The President was speaking in the context of a broader argument on human capital development, noting that Kenya’s workforce is strong but requires continuous upskilling to remain globally competitive.

He emphasized that education and training remain central to improving productivity and strengthening Africa’s position in global markets.

The exchange has since triggered lively debate across social media platforms, with users from both countries engaging in discussions on language, identity, and regional pride.

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