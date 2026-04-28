Ruto Pushes for Mineral Processing in Africa as Leaders Call for Value Addition

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 28 – President William Ruto has reiterated Kenya’s commitment to ending the export of raw minerals, saying the country will focus on local processing, refining, and manufacturing to maximise value from its natural resources.

Speaking during the Kenya Mining Investment Conference and Expo, Ruto said Kenya has taken a “clear and deliberate position” to ensure minerals are processed within Africa rather than exported in raw form.

“We will no longer be a supplier of raw materials to fuel the industries of others,” he said. “We will process our minerals here, refine them here, manufacture them here. The full length of the value chain must and will generate value for African prosperity.”

The President said the strategy is being implemented in collaboration with other African countries, noting that the continent must work together to retain more value from its resources.

He cited ongoing projects as evidence of progress, including an iron ore pelletisation plant in Taita Taveta currently in its final stages of construction. The project, valued at KSh 11 billion, is expected to create about 3,000 jobs and support iron and steel production.

Ruto also pointed to the ongoing gold refinery project, which is nearing completion, and the already operational Voi gemstone value addition centre, which provides artisanal and small-scale miners with cutting, polishing, grading, and market access services.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister for Solid Mineral Development called for stronger continental cooperation, saying Africa must move from competition to collaboration in the mining sector.

He said the African Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) is aimed at dismantling what he termed an “old paradigm” of resource extraction without empowerment, replacing it with a model focused on African ownership and long-term wealth creation.

Following his election as AMSG chair, the minister said the group is prioritising value addition and the development of integrated mineral value chains across the continent.