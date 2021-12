0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 26 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga spent his Christmas eve having fun with children in Kisumu.

Below are pictures of his Christmas fun day out with the children:

Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas! Today #BabaClaus hosted a Christmas fun day at my Kisumu home for my children from different children’s homes, and boy, did we have a lot of fun! Merry Christmas and happy holidays! pic.twitter.com/PHBlads5wD — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) December 24, 2021