Man lynched in Kitui for attacking a witchdoctor

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 12 – A man was lynched on Saturday after attacking a traditional medicine man in Kitui over unknown reasons.

The man, identified by police as Muthui Mwenga aged 65 is said to have attacked the 80-year-old witch doctor at a remote village in Mwingi East.

“Neighbors in Mathuki area reported hearing the wails and screams of the well who has over the years earned himself a good reputation in Mathuki, for his trade. They immediately rushed to his rescue in their numbers,” said DCI in a series of tweets.

On arrival, locals said they found him writhing in pain after being attacked on the head by the client turned assailant.

“The angry residents descended on the client with all manner of projectiles, killing him on the spot,” DCI tweeted.

Detectives at DCI are still investigating the incident and have warned the public warned against taking the law into their hands.

“We caution members of the public to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and endeavor to report crimes to police for action,” urged the DCI.