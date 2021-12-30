Key parties Bill amendment derailed as Kieleweke, Tanga Tanga MPs flex muscle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 30-Voting on the Political Parties Amendment Bill (2021) was derailed even after going late into Wednesday night, in what was blamed on tactics employed by MPs mostly loyal to Deputy President William Ruto.

And when the special sitting in the National Assembly was finally adjourned at midnight, the filibustering practice (a practice that involves delaying a vote on legislation) was employed by legislators as they only concluded 4 out of 23 amendments that were proposed to the Bill.

The vote by acclamation where the louder bunch have their way was frustrated in all the instances, the House would be forced to go on division (a method of taking a vote that physically counts members voting) where those with numbers would essentially have their way.

On a point of order, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale was the first to employ one of the derailment tactics to have members vote on a roll call instead of a physical count.

“It’s clear this is a special sitting that will go up to midnight. The roll call type of voting is a clean method, and we are not in a hurry,” said Duale.

On one clause alone, the MPs would take close to 1 hour 30 Minutes to vote as a majority of them engaged in sideshows and giving long speeches while they stood to vote instead of a yes or no vote.

“Madam Chair I would like to inform you that one of us is in the theatre being operated on in the eye. It is too sad and I now call upon United Democratic Alliance (UDA) people to stand we pray,”Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjuri stated when he stood to vote.

“It is a shame, it is a shame and as we stand to pray, we call on you God to help him while he is in the theatre so that his eyes can see again,” Ngunjiri added even as he concluded his prayer by giving his vote at the tail end.

A section of MPs allied to Ruto took the chance to engage in chanting UDA slogans while boasting on the popularity of the party in the country.

“On behalf of the UDA fraternity the largest party in the country and the hustler nation and against the state capture by a few in this country and against master of violence I vote yes for the amendments,” said Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Others took the chance to popularize their political ambitions in the house as they took a swipe at their opponent during the sitting that went to midnight.

“On behalf of the people of Soi constituency and as the incoming Governor of the Uasin Gishu county and representing the great people of Soi, I vote Yes,”said Soi MP Caleb Kositany.

“Hang on my lips as I dispense knowledge carelessy. I fear I am too humble for this life and we urge Tanga Tanga MPs to be humble or be humbled the way we have humbled them,” said Embakasi East MP Babu Owino while he stood to vote.

This unfolded after legislators exchanged blows in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon halting voting of the first attempt to vote for the amendment by Kandara MP Alice Wahome that sought to delete the procedure on the formation of coalition political party.

This led to the suspension of Minority Leader in the house John Mbadi for 5 days for gross misconduct following chaos that left an MP seriously injured.

Mbadi was ordered out by temporary Speaker Chris Omulele after he was accused of injuring Sigowet/Soin MP Bernard Kipsengeret during a fistfight that degenerated amid a controversial vote on the Political Parties Amendment Bill.

“Hon Mbadi you are directed to leave the precincts of this house for gross disorder. You are ordered to withdraw for a minimum of five days,” the Speaker ruled.

In indicting Mbadi, the temporary speaker said, “The Sigowet Mp was involved in an altercation with Hon Mbadi and he was seriously injured. I direct that he goes to hospital and direction will be given once he is out. The speaker has ascertained that Hon Koros was injured in the eye.”

In more than one occasion, the Chair of the committee of the whole house had a hard time controlling the lawmakers allied to Ruto sought to raise their grievances on the conduct of business of the house by dancing on the floor of the house and chanting.

According to the house rules the committee of the whole house has minimal debates the MPs allied to the Deputy President took advantage as they engaged in matters outside the bill which further wasted the calculated time for the special sitting.

“Chair, this bravado, this arrogance this people have not learnt. They lost in 2013,2017, they lost the BBI they will lose 2022 because of this bravado,” said Wahome.

The move by Kandara MP Wahome to have the requirement procedure for the formation of a coalition political party in the Political Parties Amendment Bill of 2021 expunged from the bill was defeated.

The amendment by the Kandara legislator which sought to amend clause 6 was defeated after 158 voted against the amendments while 134 voted to have the amendment adopted.

Clause 6 proposes to have the procedure to be followed for the registration of a coalition political party which includes the deposit of a coalition agreements and the provisions of the regulation to the governance of a coalition among other issues.

Her additional amendment to delete clause 7 that provides for registration of party slogans by register of political party was also struck out.

This is after 126 MPs supported the amendment while 148 voted against the amendment that also seeks to remove powers vested on registrar of political party to decline any registration that is not of public interest.

Earlier, 150 MPs voted against 136 to defeat Garissa Township MP Aden Duale’s proposal to amend the Political Parties Amendment Bill requiring parties to declare ideology before registration.

First was an amendment by Tigania West MP John Mutunga which was adopted after 123 Tanga Tanga lawmakers voted for the amendments against Kieleweke’s 118.

Mutunga had among others proposed amendments to have specific colours for dominant parties.

Their joy was short-lived after amendments by Duale which opposed the inclusion of a statement of ideologies of proposed Political parties seeking registration was defeated.