IEBC begins recruitment process to replace Chiloba

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Friday announced that the commencement of recruitment process to hire a new Chief Executive Officer.

The commission advised interested applicants to submit their applications before close of business on January 21, 2022.

The new CEO will take up a slot left vacant by Chiloba, now Communications Authority Director-General, who was dismissed in October 2018. Since then, the commission’s Deputy CEO Marjan Hussein assumed the role on an acting capacity.

The commission stated that secretariat position needed to be filled ahead of the 2022 General Election salted for August 9.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission seeks to recruit dynamic, competent and result-oriented individuals for the position of Commission Secretary,” the announcement published in the newspapers read.

The commission stated that applications are to be submitted both online and in hard copy, and should include copies of certificates, National ID and testimonials indicating the job title.

The commission further announced that applicants are required to submit integrity clearance certificates from respective statutory bodies.

IEBC stated that applicants found canvassing would be immediately disqualified, affirming that the electoral agency is an “equal opportunity employer.”

“Important to note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and further details of requirements are available on the commission’s website,” it added.

IEBC further revealed that it was recruiting individuals for the position of Deputy Commission Secretary and Senior Election Officers for the following constituencies: Muhoroni, Buuri, Kilifi North, Gichugu, Kuresoi North, Kajiado Central, Lamu North and Teso South.

Additionally the position of Assistant Election officers in Tiaty, Dagoretti North, Tigania East, Kirinyaga Central and Kisumu Central were declared open.

“Only applicants submitting both physical and online applications will be considered; only successful candidates will be required to submit integrity clearance certificates from respective statutory bodies,” the agency noted.