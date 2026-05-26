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IEBC Rejects Vote Rigging Allegations, Reaffirms Independence Ahead of 2027 Polls

The electoral agency said the remarks risk undermining public confidence in Kenya’s democratic institutions and urged Kenyans not to be misled by narratives aimed at creating fear and uncertainty around the electoral process.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has dismissed claims of planned manipulation of the 2027 General Election, assuring Kenyans that the country’s electoral process remains independent, credible and firmly protected under the Constitution.

In a statement, the Commission’s chairperson Edung Ethekon termed recent allegations by political actors suggesting that the 2027 presidential election could be influenced through extra-legal mechanisms as reckless, misleading and baseless.

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He pointed out that the remarks risk undermining public confidence in Kenya’s democratic institutions and urged Kenyans not to be misled by narratives aimed at creating fear and uncertainty around the electoral process.

“IEBC considers such utterances to be unacceptable, reckless, and entirely baseless,” he stated.

He emphasized that the constitutional mandate to conduct and supervise elections rests solely with the IEBC under Article 88 of the Constitution and cannot be controlled or manipulated by political actors or outside interests.

He defended the integrity of Kenya’s electoral system, noting that “the country has over the years developed a resilient democratic framework anchored on transparency, accountability and the rule of law.”

He also rejected suggestions that it is weak, compromised or susceptible to political influence, describing such claims as false and disrespectful to the institution’s constitutional role.

According to the Commission, no election has yet been declared and there is currently no legal basis for premature claims regarding vote-rigging in the 2027 General Election.

IEBC further clarified that the Electoral Code of Conduct under Article 84 of the Constitution and Section 110 of the Elections Act only becomes operational during an official election period.

The agency said it would work with relevant authorities to address inflammatory and misleading statements that threaten confidence in the country’s electoral processes.

At the same time, IEBC called on political leaders and stakeholders to support efforts aimed at strengthening public trust and safeguarding Kenya’s democratic gains.

The Commission also encouraged eligible Kenyans to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise taking place at constituency offices, Huduma Centres and the Customer Care Centre at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi.

Reaffirming the Commission’s commitment to credible elections, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon assured Kenyans that the electoral body remains committed to delivering a free, fair and credible 2027 General Election in line with the Constitution and international best practices.

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