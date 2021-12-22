Anthony Muchiri sworn in as PSC Chairperson for 6-year term

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri has been sworn as Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Mwaniki was sworn in at the Supreme Court on Wednesday at a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

His inauguration followed approval by the National Assembly following his appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The position was left vacant after the death of the previous Stephen Kirogo after a short illness in April.

Muchiri is now set to serve on a full-time basis for a non-renewable term of six years.

During the swearing in, CJ Koome urged him to work as the steward of the public resources and to ensure that all commissioners under him work towards their mandate of ensuring justice and equality is upheld while serving Kenyans.

“In your hands, together with the other Commissioners who have been in office, lies the realization of the goals of Article 234 of the Constitution which include infusing the values and principles of the Constitution throughout the public service; ensuring that the public service is efficient and effective; and the development of human resources in the public service,” she said.

The Chief Justice further called on him to strive to set high standards in the commission to ensure that public officers effectively address issues facing Kenyans and “fairness is achieved in employer–employee relationship”.

“The Commission must always bear in mind that the government must be the model employer in the society. Thus, you must be the benchmark to be emulated by the other employers in the public and private sector,” she added.

On his part, Muchiri reiterated his commitment to transform the commission into a body that puts the needs of the public first.

“My future actions in this role will be loud. In this regard, together with my team at the commission, and within the framework of the current strategic plan, it is my intention to transform the public service into a dynamic, anticipatory, responsive and influential organization,” Muchiri said.

The CJ also presided over the swearing in of two new commissioners of the National Gender and Equality Commission.

The new commissioners, Caroline Naikena Letupuru and Thomas Okoth Oyier, were appointed into the position following their approval by Members of Parliament during a special sitting held on Tuesday, December 21.

Cabinet Secretary of Public Service, Gender, Senior Citizens and Special Programmes Margaret Kobia, who was also present, urged the two to work towards ensuring diversity and inclusion is realized as the country approaches the election period.

“I have no doubt their track record from their careers will help add value to the commission. This commission deals with diversity and inclusion and decisions made in this country are much better if diversity is achieved. You both have to further carry the message that gender does not only mean women,” Kobia added.