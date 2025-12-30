Connect with us

Ministry of Defence headquarters at Ulinzi House/FILE

Here is how to apply for MoD civilian jobs

In a recruitment notice issued under Ref. MOD 10/05 Vol. VIII, the ministry invited qualified Kenyans to apply for two cadres — Garden Assistant III (CSG 15) and Support Staff/Sanitary Cleaners (CSG 16) — with varying salary scales and deployment allowances.

Published

Available Positions

  • Garden Assistant III (CSG 15) – 30 posts
  • Support Staff / Sanitary Cleaners (CSG 16) – 15 posts

Salary & Allowances

  • Garden Assistant III: Sh19,340 – Sh24,470 per month
  • Support Staff: Sh18,250 – Sh22,720 per month
  • Allowances:
    • House allowance (based on deployment)
    • Commuter allowance: Sh3,000
    • Leave allowance: Sh4,000 (once per year)

MoD recruits gardeners, cleaners for Ulinzi House and State lodges

Minimum Qualifications

  • Garden Assistant III:
    • KCSE mean grade D+ (Plus) or equivalent
  • Support Staff / Sanitary Cleaners:
    • KCSE mean grade D (Plain)
    • Certificate in computer application skills

Application Procedure

  1. Download and fill the PSC2 (Revised 2016) application form from the Public Service Commission (PSC) website
  2. Attach certified copies of:
    • Academic certificates
    • National ID
    • Any other relevant testimonials
  3. Address the application to:
    The Principal Secretary,
    Ministry of Defence

Submission

  • Hand-deliver applications to:
    Ulinzi House Gate, off Lenana Road, Nairobi
  • Deadline: January 20, 2026

Important Notice

  • Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification
  • The Ministry encourages applications from all qualified persons regardless of gender, age, disability, religion, or background
