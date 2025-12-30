Here is how to apply for MoD civilian jobs

Available Positions
- Garden Assistant III (CSG 15) – 30 posts
- Support Staff / Sanitary Cleaners (CSG 16) – 15 posts
Salary & Allowances
- Garden Assistant III: Sh19,340 – Sh24,470 per month
- Support Staff: Sh18,250 – Sh22,720 per month
- Allowances:
- House allowance (based on deployment)
- Commuter allowance: Sh3,000
- Leave allowance: Sh4,000 (once per year)
Minimum Qualifications
- Garden Assistant III:
- KCSE mean grade D+ (Plus) or equivalent
- Support Staff / Sanitary Cleaners:
- KCSE mean grade D (Plain)
- Certificate in computer application skills
Application Procedure
- Download and fill the PSC2 (Revised 2016) application form from the Public Service Commission (PSC) website
- Attach certified copies of:
- Academic certificates
- National ID
- Any other relevant testimonials
- Address the application to:
The Principal Secretary,
Ministry of Defence
Submission
- Hand-deliver applications to:
Ulinzi House Gate, off Lenana Road, Nairobi
- Deadline: January 20, 2026
Important Notice
- Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification
- The Ministry encourages applications from all qualified persons regardless of gender, age, disability, religion, or background