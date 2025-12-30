Connect with us

Ministry of Defence headquarters at Ulinzi House/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

MoD opens recruitment of civilian staff to be deployed at State House, Ulinzi House

The Ministry of Defence has opened recruitment for over 45 permanent civilian jobs, including gardeners and cleaners, with applications closing January 20, 2026.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 30 — The Ministry of Defence has opened recruitment for civilian staff, advertising more than 45 permanent and pensionable positions as part of efforts to strengthen operational support services across its facilities, including Ulinzi House, State Houses and other government lodges.

In a recruitment notice issued under Ref. MOD 10/05 Vol. VIII, the ministry invited qualified Kenyans to apply for two cadres — Garden Assistant III (CSG 15) and Support Staff/Sanitary Cleaners (CSG 16) — with varying salary scales and deployment allowances.

According to the advertisement, 30 Garden Assistant III positions are available, with basic monthly salaries ranging from Sh19,340 to Sh24,470, depending on the area of deployment.

Successful candidates will also receive a house allowance, a commuter allowance of Sh3,000, and a leave allowance of Sh4,000, payable once annually.

“This is a training grade for this cadre. Groundsmen/Garden Assistants will be deployed to maintain lawns, gardens, flowerbeds and related areas,” the ministry said.

KCSE entry requirement

Applicants for the Garden Assistant posts must have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade of D+ (plus) or an equivalent qualification.

For the Support Staff/Sanitary Cleaners cadre, the ministry is offering 15 positions, with salaries ranging from Sh18,250 to Sh22,720 per month, alongside the same commuter and leave allowances.

Candidates must hold a KCSE mean grade of D (plain) and a certificate in computer application skills from a recognised institution.

“The Support Staff function will entail undertaking sanitary cleaning duties in the area of deployment, performing messengerial duties, and carrying out any other related tasks,” the notice stated.

Interested applicants are required to complete the PSC2 (Revised 2016) application form, available on the Public Service Commission website, and submit it together with certified copies of academic and professional certificates.

Applications should be addressed to the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Defence, and either sent or hand-delivered to the Ulinzi House gate off Lenana Road, no later than January 20, 2026.

The ministry warned that canvassing will result in automatic disqualification and encouraged all qualified persons to apply regardless of gender, age, race, culture, religion, marital status or disability.

The recruitment drive is expected to create entry-level employment opportunities while bolstering the Ministry of Defence’s core support operations.

