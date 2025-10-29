Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Social Health Insurance (SHA) replaced National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF). /FILE

Capital Health

Pariken Ole Sankei confirmed as SHA Director of Internal Audit

SHA Board Chairperson Abdi Mohamed said Sankei’s appointment followed a competitive and transparent recruitment process that began on July 29, 2025.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 29  – Pariken Ole Sankei has been appointed as the new Director of Internal Audit at the Social Health Authority.

SHA Board Chairperson Abdi Mohamed said Sankei’s appointment followed a competitive and transparent recruitment process that began on July 29, 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Sankei brings over 20 years of experience in internal auditing across both the public and private sectors. He previously served as the Head of Internal Audit at the former National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), the Public Service Commission (PSC), and the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA),” Mohammed said.

Sankei has been serving in the same position at SHA in an acting capacity.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in International Business Administration.

Sankei is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Public Secretary (CPS), and is a member of both the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) and the Information System Audit and Control Association (ISACA).

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni outlines festive-season health measures with tightened disease surveillance

Speaking during an interview on Capital FM, the PS said the Ministry has intensified monitoring and inspections across all counties to prevent disease outbreaks...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Raila’s X account taken over by RAO foundation after his death

The RAO Foundation has taken over the late Raila Odinga’s official X account to preserve his legacy

4 hours ago

Headlines

Over 600 Illegal Guns Recovered in Kerio Valley, Says President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya 28 – The government has recovered more than 600 illegal firearms in the Kerio Valley as part of efforts to curb insecurity...

12 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Matatu Saccos Challenge Bid to Bar Use of Petrol Stations as a Terminus

Through their lawyer, Danstan Omari, the operators contend that their Saccos have used designated petrol stations—including Total Energies (Rhino) and Ola Energy (Afya Centre...

15 hours ago

EDUCATION

University student charged with sharing fake KCSE exam on Whatsapp

The suspect is accused that on diverse dates between 2022 and October 11, 2025, at an unknown location within Kenya, he intentionally published false...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Operation nets Sh5.28mn counterfeit alcohol in Kitengela

KAJIADO, Kenya, Oct 29 – In a significant blow to the illicit alcohol trade, a multi-agency team yesterday unearthed a massive cache of counterfeit...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

35 Ugandans Sue Kenyan Government Over Alleged Illegal Arrest and Deportation

They allege they were driven across the border at night and handed over to Ugandan authorities without any due process.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Halts KTDA’s Multi-Million Security Tender Over Transparency Dispute

The applicants, who are long-term service providers to KTDA, maintain that they have a legitimate commercial interest in ensuring the procurement process is conducted...

20 hours ago