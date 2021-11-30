Uhuru pleads with Kenyans to get vaccinated as 50pc vaccines remain unused

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says 50 percent of COVID-19 vaccines in the country remain unused and has urged Kenyans to get the jab to cushion themselves against the virus.

Kenyatta was speaking Tuesday while delivering his 2021 State of the Nation Address during a joint session of the National Assembly and the Senate on Tuesday where he called on Kenyans to take a personal initiative to enable the government surpass the December 25 target of inoculating 10 million people.

The Head of State further urged Kenyans to be vigilant in the wake of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant that has led to border closures affecting countries from Southern Africa.

President Kenyatta said that at least 7. 1 million people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country by the end of November.

The rallying call comes even as countries tighten their containment measures against the new COVID-19 strain which now threatens to paralyze the global economy.

