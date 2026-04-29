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Mudavadi says Kenya committed to wildlife conservation

PCS said the government remained firmly guided by national policies and legislative frameworks, particularly the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013, instruments, that provide a robust foundation for species protection, habitat restoration, and the management of biodiversity as a national heritage.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Musalia Mudavadi, has described the repatriation of the critically endangered Mountain Bongo as a significant milestone in Kenya’s conservation journey.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when he received the repatriation of the critically endangered Mountain Bongo back into Kenya from the Czech Republic, Mudavadi said that with fewer than 100 Mountain Bongos remaining in the wild, Kenya was confronted with both a challenge and a responsibility.

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“The story of the Mountain Bongo is, in many ways, a reflection of our broader environmental reality. Once thriving across our montane forests—from the Aberdares to Mount Kenya, Mau, and Eburu—this iconic species now faces the stark reality of near extinction,” said Mudavadi.

PCS said the government remained firmly guided by national policies and legislative frameworks, particularly the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013, instruments, that provide a robust foundation for species protection, habitat restoration, and the management of biodiversity as a national heritage.

“Today’s milestone, anchored in science, collaboration, and long-term planning, demonstrates the effectiveness of policy when matched with action. The Mountain Bongo Recovery Programme aligns directly with Kenya’s national biodiversity strategies, our climate action commitments, and the global Sustainable Development Goals,” said PCS.

Mudavadi said that the collaboration between the government, conservation institutions such as Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy, and international partners exemplified the multi-sectoral approach that must continue to be embraced.

“Conservation today requires unity of purpose across borders, institutions, and communities. Let me emphasise that species recovery is not an isolated effort; it is a strategic national priority. It speaks to our environmental security, our tourism economy, and our inter-generational responsibility,” said Mudavadi.

He said that as the country received the Mountain Bongos from the Czech Republic, Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s position as a global leader in wildlife conservation and sent a strong message: that through sound policy, strategic partnerships, and sustained commitment, recovery was possible.

“I commend all stakeholders involved and assure you of the Government’s unwavering support in strengthening conservation frameworks and ensuring that Kenya’s biodiversity continues to thrive,” said Mudavadi.

PCS thanked CS Rebecca Miano, Ministry of Tourism & Wildlife, Dr. Erustus Kanga, Director General, Kenya Wildlife Services, Humphrey Kariuki, Founder & Patron, Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy, for facilitating the repatriation and Moses Wekesa, Managing Director, Kenya Airport Authority for his support to the handling of the wild animals at the airport.

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