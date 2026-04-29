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ENERGY REFORMS

MPs flag dismal 9 percent progress in Last Mile electricity programme

Setting the tone of the meeting, Committee Chairman David Gikaria (Nakuru East MP) pointed to a glaring mismatch between official government statistics and realities on the ground. While the Ministry of Energy reports a national electricity connectivity rate of over 70 per cent, Members of Parliament cited figures as low as 20 per cent in their constituencies.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Energy has raised concerns over the sluggish implementation of the Last Mile Connectivity Programme, revealing that only 9 per cent of the project has been completed despite years of substantial public investment.

Setting the tone of the meeting, Committee Chairman David Gikaria (Nakuru East MP) pointed to a glaring mismatch between official government statistics and realities on the ground. While the Ministry of Energy reports a national electricity connectivity rate of over 70 per cent, Members of Parliament cited figures as low as 20 per cent in their constituencies.

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“We are being told connectivity is above 70 per cent, yet on the ground, it is a different story. Based on the data we have, last-mile connectivity is at only 9 per cent with just months to go. Electricity is the biggest enabler of economic growth—this does not add up,” said Gikaria.

During the session, lawmakers put officials from the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) and the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) to task over what they termed as chronic under-performance in a programme critical to expanding electricity access across the country.

Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) officials attributed the delays to disruptions caused by the collapse of the Finance Bill 2024, which they said affected the timely disbursement of funds to contractors. However, the Committee dismissed the explanation.

“Let us not hide behind the Finance Bill. That cannot be the reason for continued under-performance. We must move on. If KPLC is now profitable, why can’t you use your own resources to drive last-mile connectivity instead of waiting for donors?” Gikaria posed.

Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe faulted the utility’s reliance on GIS-based planning, warning that it risks excluding vulnerable populations in informal settlements.

“As you roll out last-mile connectivity, you must consider slum areas like Mukuru and Mathare. Many residents lack electricity, and this is why we continue to witness frequent fire outbreaks caused by candles,” he said.

Mawathe further argued that routing electrification requests strictly through technical systems ignores the role of MPs, who are often the first point of contact for wananchi seeking essential services.

Nambale MP Geoffrey Mulanya questioned the concentration of contracts, expressing concern that a limited number of contractors were overstretched.

KPLC’s Acting CEO admitted that only 26 contractors are currently engaged nationwide, posing logistical challenges.

Chepalungu MP Victor Koech decried what he termed as contractor laxity.

“People in Chepalungu hardly feel the presence of Kenya Power. Contractors are being paid, yet the work is not being done. Who accounts for the lost time?” the MP asked.

In response, KPLC cited reforms including localized invoicing and the establishment of a project account in February 2025 to ease payment bottlenecks previously linked to international processing.

Despite the setbacks, the electricity utility provider pledged to complete the current phase by October 2026.

The Committee, however, directed both KPLC and REREC to submit a detailed constituency-by-constituency report covering all 290 constituencies for tabling in Parliament, insisting on transparency and verifiable progress.

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