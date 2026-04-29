Traffic Restored Along Iten–Kabarnet Road After Landslide Clearance

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – Traffic flow has been fully restored along the Iten–Kabarnet Road near Kolol following earlier disruption caused by a landslide, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced.

The landslide, triggered by ongoing heavy rainfall being experienced across the country, had blocked a section of the road, causing significant inconvenience to motorists and other road users.

In a statement issued by Director General Luka Kimeli, KeNHA confirmed that the affected stretch has now been cleared and is passable, allowing normal traffic movement to resume.

However, motorists have been urged to exercise caution while using the route, as weather conditions remain unpredictable. Drivers are also advised to strictly follow directions from police officers and traffic marshals deployed in the area to ensure safety.

KeNHA expressed appreciation to motorists for their patience, cooperation, and understanding during the period of disruption, noting that such collaboration is essential in managing emergencies linked to adverse weather conditions.

The authority continues to monitor road conditions across the country amid persistent rains, warning that similar incidents could occur in vulnerable areas.