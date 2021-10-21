Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The entrance of Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

Corona Virus

WHO releases 7 policy recommendations on building resilient health systems

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a position paper on building health systems resilience towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and health security during COVID-19 and beyond.

WHO noted that the systems will reinforce the urgent need for renewed and heightened national and global commitment to make countries better prepared and health systems resilient against all forms of public health threats.

It encompasses capacities for essential public health functions that improve, promote, protect and restore the health of all people; building strong primary health care as a foundation for bringing health services closer to communities; all-hazards emergency risk management that strengthens the ability of countries to prevent and tackle health emergencies, and can surge to meet the additional health security demands imposed by health emergencies; and engaging the whole-of-society so that all sectors work together towards a common goal of health for all.

These efforts will also help bolster the implementation of the International Health Regulations (2005) and accelerate the achievement of the health-related Sustainable Development Goals.

The 7 policy document comes at a crucial time to provide leaders and policymakers with recommendations on positioning health within the wider discussions on socioeconomic recovery and transformation brought about by COVID-19 that has also led to a protracted disruption of essential health services.

COVID-19 has hit vulnerable populations particularly hard and exacerbated pre-existing inequalities even further. This highlights the need for countries to take every opportunity to rebuild their health systems sustainably, more equitably and closer to communities.

“The pandemic has been a significant setback in our efforts to support Member States to progress towards universal health coverage,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We cannot build a safer world from the top down; we must build from the ground up. Preparing for, preventing, detecting and responding rapidly to epidemics starts with strong primary health care and public health systems, skilled health workers, and communities empowered and enabled to take charge of their own health. That must be the focus of our attention, and our investment.”

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Bars to close at 11pm after after curfew was vacated: Kagwe

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Bars in Kenya have been allowed to operate up to 11pm following the vacation of the night curfew by...

16 mins ago

Corona Virus

Shioso urges police to remain firm on virus containment measures

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has said that the celebration by Kenyans following the lifting of the nationwide curfew by...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Order on bars closure by 7pm remain in force despite curfew lifting

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20 – Bars in the country will remain closed after 7pm, Police Headquarters said Wednesday. The announcement by police was made...

19 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Kinoti unfairly targeted in DPP feud over investigations and it’s derailing justice

The feud over the investigation – and prosecution of suspects – in the murder of Tob Cohen has exposed the simmering tensions between the...

2 days ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Shioso: Police to ensure peaceful election through multi-agency approach

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso has assured Kenyans that the 2022 general elections will be peaceful adding that preparations have...

2 days ago

Africa

Pressure piles on FAO to ban harmful chemicals in favour of natural pesticides like Pyrethrum

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Pressure is piling on the United Nation’s FAO to push for the ban of 237 harmful chemicals currently registered by...

2 days ago

Capital Health

79 Cuban medics to be deployed to county hospitals this month

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 18 -Kenya has received 79 more Cuban doctors in the second such deployment. Council of Governors Chairman Martin Wambora said the 79...

2 days ago

County News

President Kenyatta tours multi-billion irrigation projects in Kirinyaga County

MWEA, Kirinyaga County, Oct 18 (PSCU)—President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday inspected the ongoing construction of the Shs 8.5 billion Thiba Dam as well as...

3 days ago