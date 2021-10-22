MP Fred Ouda arrested in Kisumu on assault charges

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 22 – Kisumu Central MP Fred Ouda has been arrested over alleged assault and political violence at a hotel in Kisumu on Friday.

Kisumu County Police Commander Kipkirui Ngeno confirmed that they had the MP in custody for interrogation on issues of incitement and malicious damage to property.

Three people were injured when the MP stormed the hotel and allegedly assaulted those he perceived to be loyal to his opponent Dr Joshua Oron.

Goods of unknown value were destroyed during the Friday incident at Kalongolongo Restaurant within Milimani estate.

“We are holding for alleged incitement and malicious damage of property,” Ngeno said.

The police chief said charges will be levelled against the MP once investigations are complete.

He gave Monday as the probable arraignment date.

Dr Oron is keen to unseat Ouda who is serving his first term in the coming polls.

One of the victims, Nyaori Nyang’, sustained serious injuries on his head, ribs, eye and chin during the fracas.

He was rushed to Kisumu County Referral Hospital for treatment.

“I have been taken for an X Ray examination. I will report the attack to police for appropriate action once I am through with medication, ” Nyang’ said.

Two other victims, including a woman, were also rushed to another hospital in Kisumu.

Kisumu Central has lately witnessed increased political intolerance as various aspirants heighten campaigns to woo voters to support their bids.

Residents Locals condemned political violence saying such were unhealthy for development in the area.

Nyanza Regional Commander Karanja Muiruri however warned the police will not tolerate any form of political violence in the region.

“Anybody involved in violence must face the full force of the law. We want peace in the region to help spur economic and development growth,” Karanja said.

The regional police boss warned politicians to refrain from acts of violence and destruction of property.

“The extent of damage at the facility is unacceptable and cannot be condoned,” Karanja said.