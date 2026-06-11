Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Organisers cited "ongoing uncertainties and evolving circumstances" affecting international travel and participation/FILE

Sustainability Watch

Africa clean cooking summit in Nairobi postponed amid travel and participation uncertainties

The 2026 Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa, scheduled for July in Nairobi, has been postponed due to travel and participation uncertainties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11— The 2026 Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa, which was expected to bring together African heads of state, financiers, development partners and energy stakeholders in Nairobi in July has been postponed.

Organisers cited “ongoing uncertainties and evolving circumstances” affecting international travel and participation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the summit’s co-chairs and co-organisers said the high-level gathering, originally scheduled for July 9-10 in Nairobi, would be rescheduled to a later date, with a new timeline to be announced in due course.

The organisers said the decision followed careful consideration of logistical challenges and travel uncertainties affecting key stakeholders, but stressed that momentum behind Africa’s clean cooking agenda remains strong.

“Following careful consideration, the co-chairs and co-organisers of the 2026 Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa, originally scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya, on 9-10 July, have agreed to postpone the event to a later date,” the statement said.

To sustain engagement, organisers confirmed that a high-level virtual session will proceed on July 9 and will be broadcast through the digital platforms of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The online meeting is expected to maintain policy momentum, showcase progress made since the inaugural summit, and highlight financial and policy commitments aimed at expanding access to clean cooking solutions across Africa.

The postponement comes at a pivotal moment for the continent’s energy transition, as governments increasingly view access to clean cooking not only as a development challenge but also as a public health, environmental and climate priority.

Millions of African households continue to rely on polluting fuels such as charcoal, firewood and kerosene, contributing to indoor air pollution, deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite the delay, stakeholders were quick to emphasise that political support and investor interest in the sector remain intact.

Special Climate Envoy Ali Mohamed, based in the Executive Office of the President at State House, said the postponement should be viewed as a logistical adjustment rather than a setback to the broader clean cooking agenda.

He said preparations for the summit had already generated growing political commitment, stronger partnerships and significant investment interest aimed at accelerating access to clean cooking solutions across the continent.

Mohamed added that governments, development partners, financiers, private sector actors and civil society organisations remain aligned on advancing the sector and delivering long-term impact.

He said the July 9 virtual session would serve as an important milestone in maintaining engagement and preparing for the rescheduled summit.

The International Energy Agency echoed those sentiments, describing the postponement as a practical decision rather than a retreat from the initiative. The agency reaffirmed that a new summit date would be announced soon and said the virtual meeting would provide an opportunity to review progress and reinforce commitments.

The stakes remain high for Africa’s clean cooking agenda, which requires substantial investment to scale alternatives such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), electric cooking, ethanol and advanced biomass technologies.

The Nairobi summit had been expected to serve as a major platform for announcing new financing commitments and coordinating regional strategies to expand access to clean cooking solutions.

Organisers maintain that the postponement will provide an opportunity to refine commitments, deepen partnerships and ensure stronger outcomes when the summit eventually convenes.

“We look forward to continuing this important journey and to welcoming you to the Summit during its rescheduled dates,” the joint statement said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

No New Taxes as Government Prioritises Relief for Kenyans, Says Mbadi

“Government was reminded of the need to always listen to the voices of our citizens,” Mbadi said.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Illicit alcohol trade now a national security threat linked to organised crime: police

NPS has warned Parliament that illicit alcohol trade is increasingly linked to organised crime, drug trafficking, corruption and money laundering.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Hails Historic Sh3.9bn Stipend for 110,000 Village Elders Across Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has welcomed the government’s decision to allocate Sh3.9 billion to introduce a monthly stipend...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt allocates Sh3.9bn to village elders as security budget crosses Sh567bn

The government has allocated Sh3.9 billion for stipends to village elders in its 2026/27 budget.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya allocates Sh567bn to security, crossing half-trillion mark in 2026/27 budget

Kenya has allocated Sh567.3 billion to security in its 2026/27 budget, crossing the half-trillion mark in a major expansion.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Government to Spend Sh784.5 B on Education as Mbadi Rejects Claims of Budget Cuts

CS Mbadi said education remains the single largest recipient of government funding, accounting for 26.5 per cent of the ministerial budget, up from 24.5...

4 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenyan Maasai climate initiative wins global FAO award for advancing resilient pastoralism

The Maasai Integrated Development Initiative was recognised for its work in strengthening climate-resilient pastoral development.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Treasury Says Hustler Fund Has Disbursed Sh87bn Since Launch

The government has disbursed Sh87 billion through the Hustler Fund since the programme was introduced in 2022.

5 hours ago