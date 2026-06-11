Africa clean cooking summit in Nairobi postponed amid travel and participation uncertainties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11— The 2026 Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa, which was expected to bring together African heads of state, financiers, development partners and energy stakeholders in Nairobi in July has been postponed.

Organisers cited “ongoing uncertainties and evolving circumstances” affecting international travel and participation.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the summit’s co-chairs and co-organisers said the high-level gathering, originally scheduled for July 9-10 in Nairobi, would be rescheduled to a later date, with a new timeline to be announced in due course.

The organisers said the decision followed careful consideration of logistical challenges and travel uncertainties affecting key stakeholders, but stressed that momentum behind Africa’s clean cooking agenda remains strong.

“Following careful consideration, the co-chairs and co-organisers of the 2026 Summit on Clean Cooking in Africa, originally scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya, on 9-10 July, have agreed to postpone the event to a later date,” the statement said.

To sustain engagement, organisers confirmed that a high-level virtual session will proceed on July 9 and will be broadcast through the digital platforms of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The online meeting is expected to maintain policy momentum, showcase progress made since the inaugural summit, and highlight financial and policy commitments aimed at expanding access to clean cooking solutions across Africa.

The postponement comes at a pivotal moment for the continent’s energy transition, as governments increasingly view access to clean cooking not only as a development challenge but also as a public health, environmental and climate priority.

Millions of African households continue to rely on polluting fuels such as charcoal, firewood and kerosene, contributing to indoor air pollution, deforestation and greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite the delay, stakeholders were quick to emphasise that political support and investor interest in the sector remain intact.

Special Climate Envoy Ali Mohamed, based in the Executive Office of the President at State House, said the postponement should be viewed as a logistical adjustment rather than a setback to the broader clean cooking agenda.

He said preparations for the summit had already generated growing political commitment, stronger partnerships and significant investment interest aimed at accelerating access to clean cooking solutions across the continent.

Mohamed added that governments, development partners, financiers, private sector actors and civil society organisations remain aligned on advancing the sector and delivering long-term impact.

He said the July 9 virtual session would serve as an important milestone in maintaining engagement and preparing for the rescheduled summit.

The International Energy Agency echoed those sentiments, describing the postponement as a practical decision rather than a retreat from the initiative. The agency reaffirmed that a new summit date would be announced soon and said the virtual meeting would provide an opportunity to review progress and reinforce commitments.

The stakes remain high for Africa’s clean cooking agenda, which requires substantial investment to scale alternatives such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), electric cooking, ethanol and advanced biomass technologies.

The Nairobi summit had been expected to serve as a major platform for announcing new financing commitments and coordinating regional strategies to expand access to clean cooking solutions.

Organisers maintain that the postponement will provide an opportunity to refine commitments, deepen partnerships and ensure stronger outcomes when the summit eventually convenes.

“We look forward to continuing this important journey and to welcoming you to the Summit during its rescheduled dates,” the joint statement said.