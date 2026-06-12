OPINION: Multilateralism with Chinese Characteristics: Building Bridges in a Fragmented World

As the world grapples with geopolitical tensions, economic fragmentation, climate change and growing distrust in international institutions, the question facing the global community is not whether multilateralism remains relevant, but what form it should take in a rapidly changing international landscape.

China’s answer is what may be described as “multilateralism with Chinese characteristics”, an approach that seeks to preserve the foundations of the existing international order while adapting global governance to the realities of the 21st century.

Unlike those who argue that the current international system should be dismantled and rebuilt from scratch, China has consistently positioned itself as a supporter of the United Nations and the multilateral institutions established after the Second World War. Beijing continues to support the United Nations, the World Trade Organization, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank as pillars of global governance.

At the same time, China recognises that institutions created decades ago must evolve to reflect shifting economic and political realities. This belief has informed the establishment of new multilateral platforms such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). These initiatives are not presented as alternatives to existing institutions but as complementary mechanisms designed to address development gaps and strengthen international cooperation.

A defining feature of China’s approach is its emphasis on practical outcomes. Beijing has consistently argued that multilateralism should produce tangible benefits for participating countries rather than remain confined to diplomatic declarations and summit communiqués.

The Belt and Road Initiative offers perhaps the clearest example. Through infrastructure projects spanning Asia, Africa, Latin America and Europe, China has sought to demonstrate that international cooperation can deliver roads, railways, ports, power projects and digital connectivity that contribute to economic development.

Equally important is China’s insistence that development pathways should not be dictated by any single political or ideological model. Chinese policymakers frequently emphasise respect for national sovereignty and the right of countries to pursue development strategies suited to their own circumstances. This pragmatic approach has resonated with many developing nations seeking partnerships without political conditionalities.

Critics often portray China’s growing international influence as evidence of hegemonic ambitions. Beijing rejects this characterisation, maintaining that it neither seeks to dominate other countries nor establish exclusive spheres of influence. Unlike traditional power blocs, China has consistently stated that it does not intend to build military alliances or define regions of the world as its exclusive backyard.

Instead, China presents itself as a builder of consensus. Whether in addressing climate change, supporting peace initiatives or promoting economic cooperation, Beijing argues that global challenges require collective solutions rather than geopolitical confrontation.

Recent remarks by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng at the Global Trade and Investment Promotion Summit 2026 underscored this philosophy. Han called for countries to uphold multilateralism and open cooperation, strengthen industrial and supply chain resilience, advance innovation-driven development and improve global economic governance. He urged nations to ensure that scientific and technological advances benefit people across the world while fostering greater international collaboration.

Such messages come at a time when protectionism, unilateral sanctions and strategic competition are placing increasing strain on the global economy. For many countries, particularly in the Global South, the appeal of China’s approach lies in its focus on development, connectivity and shared growth.

Perhaps the most significant aspect of China’s vision is its belief that the answer to the shortcomings of the current international order is not its destruction, but its renewal. Beijing argues that multilateral institutions should evolve to reflect changing global realities, becoming more inclusive, equitable and responsive to the concerns of the developing world. In an era marked by geopolitical rivalry and growing uncertainty, this emphasis on reform rather than rupture offers a pragmatic pathway towards a more balanced and effective system of global governance.

The world faces challenges that no nation can solve alone. Climate change, pandemics, food insecurity, technological disruption and economic instability require cooperation on an unprecedented scale. In such an environment, major powers must place the interests of humanity above narrow geopolitical calculations.

As China embarks on its 15th Five-Year Plan and continues to expand high-level opening-up, its vision of multilateralism offers an alternative perspective on how nations can work together in an increasingly interconnected world. Whether one agrees with every aspect of Beijing’s approach or not, its emphasis on dialogue, development and cooperation provides valuable lessons for a world in search of common ground.

The future of multilateralism will not be determined by rivalry alone. It will be shaped by the willingness of nations to build bridges rather than walls, seek consensus rather than confrontation, and pursue shared prosperity rather than zero-sum competition. That is why China’s experience offers an important contribution to the global conversation.

Elijah Mwangi is a scholar based in Nairobi; he comments on local and global matters.