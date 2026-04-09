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Speaking after a meeting with Kisumu County security officials, Orengo expressed deep frustration with the pace of investigations, despite the gravity of the attack and the availability of key evidence/CFM

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo alleges police interference in probe into attack on Senator Osotsi

Siaya Governor James Orengo alleges interference and slow police action in probe into a senator’s attack, warning of rising impunity and insecurity.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 — Siaya Governor James Orengo has raised alarm over what he described as a lack of decisive police action following the brutal attack on a sitting senator, warning that the incident signals a troubling breakdown of law and order.

Speaking after a meeting with Kisumu County security officials, Orengo expressed deep frustration with the pace of investigations, despite the gravity of the attack and the availability of key evidence.

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The governor said he had engaged officers at multiple levels—including the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), sub-county commander, and regional police leadership—but left unconvinced that meaningful progress was being made.

“From what I have seen and gathered, the only documented step taken so far is an occurrence book entry. Beyond that, there is no tangible action that reflects the seriousness of this matter,” he said.

Orengo suggested that the slow pace of investigations may not be accidental, alleging that police officers appeared constrained by external influence.

While he stopped short of naming specific actors, he said the conduct of officers pointed to an unidentified force interfering with the normal course of justice.

“It is evident to me that there is some form of interference,” he said. “The officers I spoke to are well-meaning, but they seem to be operating under a certain level of fear in handling this case as they ordinarily would.”

The governor noted that a significant number of suspects were allegedly captured on CCTV footage and were widely known within the community, yet no arrests had been made.

Slow response

He contrasted the situation with other cases where law enforcement had acted swiftly, arguing that the disparity raises serious questions about consistency and fairness.

“In other instances, we have seen people arrested within hours, sometimes based only on social media reports,” he said.

Orengo warned that failure to act decisively could embolden criminal elements and deepen public mistrust in state institutions.

He linked the incident to a broader pattern of organised violence, alleging that certain groups had repeatedly been involved in attacks without facing consequences.

“They are known individuals, linked to previous incidents of violence. When such people operate with impunity, it creates a dangerous environment for everyone.”

Calling for accountability, Orengo urged Parliament to establish a special committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

He argued that a public inquiry would help uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible—including any enablers within the system—are held to account.

“We cannot allow this to pass as just another incident,” he said. “Parliament must step in and ensure that the full facts come out in the open. Kenyans deserve to know the truth.”

Orengo also cautioned that a rise in politically linked violence could undermine democratic freedoms, particularly as the country moves closer to the next general election.

He emphasized the need for urgent action to restore confidence in security agencies and uphold the rule of law.

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