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Murkomen spoke on Saturday during the Cherangany Unity Cup finals in Sinyerere Ward, Trans-Nzoia County, a grassroots tournament aimed at nurturing youth talent and promoting positive social values/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen demands firm judicial action over rising political violence

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has condemned political violence in Kenya, urging courts to act firmly against organised gangs and political thuggery.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 — Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has condemned what he described as a rising culture of political violence and the use of hired gangs, calling for firm judicial action to deter perpetrators.

Murkomen said the government will deal decisively with individuals involved in orchestrating or executing acts of political thuggery, regardless of political affiliation.

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“As our security agencies intensify efforts to bring those responsible to book, we call on the Judiciary to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves and to set a firm precedent that will deter all those who seek to engage in such acts, now and in the future,” he said.

The CS urged political leaders across the divide to exercise restraint, denounce violence, and promote issue-based politics, particularly to prevent the exploitation of young people in politically instigated unrest.

He was speaking on Saturday during the Cherangany Unity Cup finals in Sinyerere Ward, Trans-Nzoia County, a grassroots tournament aimed at nurturing youth talent and promoting positive social values. The event was sponsored by the OKM Foundation in partnership with local leaders.

High alert

Murkomen was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, alongside Members of Parliament Kakai Bisau, Robert Pukose, and Lilian Siyoi.

He emphasised that security agencies are on high alert and will not tolerate lawlessness, warning that those found culpable will face the full force of the law.

His remarks come amid heightened political tensions following chaos along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass earlier in the day, where suspected gangs blocked roads, attacked motorists, and caused widespread disruption ahead of a political rally in Kikuyu.

Gachagua accuses police of ‘pretending to act’ after Southern Bypass chaos

The incident has intensified political debate over alleged mobilisation of gangs, with leaders trading accusations over responsibility for the unrest.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has linked the violence to what he described as a broader pattern of politically motivated “goonism,” accusing President William Ruto’s administration of enabling criminal gangs to suppress dissent.

He further alleged collusion between elements within the police service and criminal groups, claims which have not been independently verified.

Murkomen’s remarks are seen as part of the government’s broader response to rising concerns over political intolerance and public safety ahead of increased political activity across the country.

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