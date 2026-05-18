Murkomen vows justice after gospel singer Rachel Wandeto dies following petrol attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has pledged swift justice following the death of gospel artist Rachel Wandeto, who succumbed to severe burn injuries after a brutal petrol attack allegedly linked to political intolerance.

Wandeto died on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, days after assailants reportedly attacked her in Nairobi’s Mwiki area within Kasarani Sub-county.

Medical officials said she had sustained burns covering nearly 70 percent of her body.

In a strongly worded statement, Murkomen described the incident as a senseless and intolerable act of violence that should serve as a wake-up call to the country.

“I am profoundly saddened to learn of the demise of Ms Rachel Wandeto following a heinous attack by a vile and intolerant group of people,” Murkomen said.

“No one deserves to be injured or killed for their political views or affiliation in this day and age. It should prick the conscience of those propagating politics of hate, violence and division.”

The Interior CS visited Wandeto at the hospital on Sunday evening alongside Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and other senior security officials.

According to Murkomen, despite her critical condition, the singer displayed courage and resilience during the visit.

“When I visited Rachel in the hospital last evening, her face showed resilience and courage. It is quite unfortunate that she lost the fight,” he said.

Political motive

Authorities are investigating claims that the attack may have been motivated by Wandeto’s political views, including reports that she had a tattoo associated with President William Ruto.

Murkomen emphasized that Kenya’s Constitution protects every citizen’s right to freely express political opinions without fear of intimidation or violence.

“We shall bring the perpetrators of this senseless act to book. Rachel will get justice,” he vowed.

The Cabinet Secretary also cautioned against escalating political hostility and inflammatory rhetoric, warning that security agencies would take firm action against individuals accused of incitement and hate speech.

Wandeto’s death has renewed debate over political intolerance and violence in Kenya, with activists urging authorities to ensure a transparent investigation and prosecute those responsible.

Murkomen conveyed condolences to the singer’s family and friends, assuring them of government support during the difficult period.

“The government stands with you in this time of immense grief,” he said.