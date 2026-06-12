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KPC General Manager for Strategy and Commercial Services, Zilper Abong'o, (right) was part of a panel discussion o sustainability at Strathmore University on June 12, 2026. At the centre is Safaricom Sustainability Director Karen Basiye, and left is Mumbi Wachira, a lecturer at Strathmore University.

Kenya

Stakeholders Call for People-Centred Sustainability to Drive Long-Term Development

The discussion brought together leaders from the corporate sector, academia and civil society to examine the social pillar of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) frameworks, commonly referred to as the “S” in ESG.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – Stakeholders have called for a stronger focus on people in sustainability efforts, arguing that meaningful development can only be achieved when communities are empowered, protected and actively involved in shaping solutions.

Speaking during Capital FM’s Sustainability Town Hall at Strathmore University, Kenya Pipeline Company, PLC General Manager for Strategy and Commercial Services, Zilper Abong’o, said sustainable development requires placing people at the centre of economic growth and decision-making.

Kenya Pipeline Company, PLC General Manager for Strategy and Commercial Services, Zilper Abong’o

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“We cannot achieve sustainable growth unless we ensure that people are protected, empowered and included in the development process,” she said.

The discussion brought together leaders from the corporate sector, academia and civil society to examine the social pillar of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) frameworks, commonly referred to as the “S” in ESG.

Safaricom Director of Sustainable Business and Social Impact Karen Basiye said social sustainability encompasses diversity, inclusion and equity, noting that businesses must address societal needs while creating economic value.

“A good example is the existence of Safaricom. When Safaricom came in, very few people owned mobile phones. The company emerged to address a real societal need and create access to communication,” she said.

Safaricom’s Director of Sustainable Business and Social Impact Karen Basiye

HACO Industries Manufacturing Director Peter Ndichu highlighted the growing importance of partnerships between industry and educational institutions in preparing young people for the future of work.

He said collaboration between businesses and learning institutions is critical in developing a skilled workforce capable of meeting evolving industry demands.

KCB Group Head of Sustainability Judith Sidi Odhiambo emphasised the need for sustainability to be integrated into an organisation’s core operations rather than treated as a standalone initiative.

She noted that businesses derive greater value and long-term impact when sustainability principles are embedded in strategy, governance and decision-making processes.

Capital FM Managing Director Symon Bargurei said the media also has a responsibility to deepen public understanding of sustainability and move conversations beyond awareness campaigns.

CapitaL FM MD Symon Bargurei.

“We need to take the next step of ensuring practical action is happening on the ground so that sustainability becomes part of everyday life,” he said.

“It is still not well understood, and we have a role as media to continue building depth on what sustainability is about and why it matters.”

Participants at the second Sustainability Town Hall of 2026 noted that while many organisations have embraced ESG terminology, significant knowledge gaps remain among businesses, communities and even communicators responsible for advancing the agenda.

UN Young Champion of the Earth and HyaPak founder Joseph Nguthiru argued that one of the biggest weaknesses in current sustainability discussions is the limited involvement of young people in shaping solutions.

UN Young Champion of the Earth and HyaPak founder Joseph Nguthiru.

“One of the missing things is solutions from youth. Most of the solutions young people receive are top-down. We are told what to do instead of being given opportunities to design the solutions ourselves,” he said.

Nguthiru said greater youth participation would help transform sustainability from a compliance-driven concept into a practical framework for innovation and problem-solving.

He also urged companies to strengthen trust and credibility within society, saying young people look to major corporations as institutions that should demonstrate responsible leadership.

“The role of corporates in social responsibility is to build trust and credibility. Young people look up to big companies, and when that trust is lost, it affects us as users and as young people. In supporting mental wellbeing and social development, companies must maintain the trust they have been given,” he said.

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