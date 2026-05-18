Kenyan gospel artist Rachel Wandeto dies after petrol attack over Ruto tattoo

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — Kenyan gospel artist Rachel Wandeto has succumbed to severe burn injuries days after unknown attackers allegedly doused her with petrol and set her ablaze in Nairobi, officials said Monday.

Wandeto, who sustained approximately 70 per cent burns, died while receiving treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital, where she had been admitted in critical condition following the attack in the Mwiki area of Kasarani Sub-county.

Authorities said the singer was attacked on May 16 by individuals who allegedly set her on fire in an incident that has sparked outrage and renewed concerns over political intolerance in Kenya.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had visited Wandeto at the hospital on Sunday evening, condemning the assault as “barbaric” and promising swift investigations into the incident.

Murkomen said preliminary reports suggested the attack may have been linked to the artist’s political views.

“The Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to freely express political opinions without fear of violence or intimidation,” he said after the hospital visit.

He added that investigative agencies had been directed to establish the motive behind the attack and bring those responsible to justice.

Murkomen also warned against growing political intolerance and inflammatory rhetoric, saying authorities would act firmly against individuals accused of spreading hate and incitement.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja accompanied the Cabinet Secretary during the hospital visit alongside other senior security officials.

The attack and Wandeto’s death have drawn condemnation from sections of the public and civil society groups, renewing calls for accountability and stronger action against politically motivated violence.