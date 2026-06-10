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Education CS Julius Ogamba

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CS Ogamba to address school unrest as 200 schools close

Education CS Julius Ogamba is expected to outline government measures to tackle rising unrest in schools.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba is expected to address the nation on Wednesday as concern grows over a wave of unrest that has disrupted learning in schools across the country.

The briefing comes at a time when at least 200 schools have reportedly been affected by student unrest, forcing temporary closures and raising concerns among parents, teachers and education stakeholders.

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“The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Julius Migos Ogamba, is scheduled to give a press briefing on issues currently affecting the education sector,” the ministry said in a notice inviting media coverage.

The briefing comes as schools across several counties continue to grapple with cases of student strikes, destruction of property and disruptions to learning.

The unrest has sparked debate over student discipline, school management and the pressures facing learners, with education officials under pressure to provide lasting solutions.

Parents and education stakeholders are now keen to hear the government’s plan to restore calm in schools and ensure normal learning resumes.

The address also comes barely a day after President William Ruto reshuffled Principal Secretaries in a move that affected the education sector.

Under the changes, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok was reassigned to the State Department for Tourism, while Tourism Principal Secretary John Lekakeny Ololtuaa was moved to the State Department for Basic Education.

Education stakeholders are expected to look to Ogamba for answers on the causes of the unrest, the measures being taken to prevent further disruptions and the government’s strategy to protect learning time.

The briefing is also likely to provide insight into how the ministry plans to work with the newly appointed Basic Education Principal Secretary to address the challenges facing schools.

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