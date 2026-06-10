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Schools to Close for Mid-Term Break June 24–28, Govt Announces

Ogamba said the Ministry of Education has formed a multi-stakeholders team to address the rising cases of unrest and strengthen safety measures in schools

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 — Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has announced that schools across the country will proceed for the second term mid-term break between June 24 and June 28 despite growing concerns over rising cases of student unrest in learning institutions.

Ogamba said the Ministry of Education has formed a multi-stakeholders team to address the unrest and strengthen safety measures in schools following a wave of disturbances reported in several institutions nationwide.

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The Cabinet Secretary said the team will comprise education officials, security agencies, school administrators, parents and other stakeholders tasked with identifying the root causes of the unrest and recommending long-term solutions.

“The unrest seems to be driven by a number of factors, including leadership challenges within institutions, learner anxiety and examination-related stress, poor conditions in boarding schools, alcohol and drug abuse, strenuous school routines, and peer influence,” Ogamba said.

He added that the government remains committed to working closely with all stakeholders to restore discipline, improve the learning environment and safeguard the welfare of learners across the country.

Speaking at Jogoo House in Nairobi, the CS directed schools to strengthen safety measures, enhance guidance and counseling programmes, and address student grievances before the end of the half-term.

The Ministry also announced plans to rationalize the school calendar beginning next academic year to ensure school terms are balanced and that the second term is shortened.

According to ministry data, unrest has affected 204 senior boarding schools across the country, although 59 of the affected institutions have since resumed normal learning after students returned.

Ogamba, however, emphasized that approximately 98 percent of senior schools remain stable and operational, while learners in Grades 1 to 9 continue with their studies uninterrupted.

The announcement comes amid heightened concern from parents and education authorities following recent incidents of unrest in schools, including the deadly fire tragedy at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, where 16 learners lost their lives.

Ogamba disclosed that investigations established the fire was an act of criminal arson allegedly orchestrated by students, with nine suspects already arraigned in court and currently in custody awaiting trial.

“Whatever grievances that our learners may have, there can never be justification for causing death and destroying property,” the CS stated.

“Any grievances must only be addressed through appropriate channels without resorting to unlawful actions or violence,” he added.

The Education CS further clarified that the Ministry has not issued a blanket directive allowing schools to send students home early in areas where there is no tension or unrest.

“The directive we are giving is that do not use what is happening as an opportunity to send students home where there is no situation, or there is no unrest, or there is no indication, or there is no tension,” Ogamba explained.

He noted that some school heads and Boards of Management had independently opted to release learners temporarily in order to prevent destruction of property and safeguard lives in affected institutions.

County and sub-county education officers have meanwhile been directed to undertake targeted safety assessments and audits in schools considered to be at risk.

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