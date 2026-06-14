India Steps Up Ebola Vaccine Effort as Central Africa Battles Deadly Outbreak

June 14 – India has emerged as a key player in global efforts to contain a deadly Ebola outbreak that has gripped parts of Central Africa, with the Serum Institute of India (SII) leading the development of a vaccine targeting the Bundibugyo strain of the virus.

The outbreak, first reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in May 2026, has raised alarm across the region, prompting governments to strengthen disease surveillance, tighten border controls and review public health preparedness measures. The World Health Organization (WHO) subsequently declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, citing the risk of cross-border transmission and the urgent need for coordinated international action.

In response, the Serum Institute of India has partnered with the University of Oxford and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to accelerate the development of a vaccine candidate known as ChAdOx1 BDBV. The vaccine is specifically designed to target the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which no approved vaccine currently exists.

The vaccine employs the same viral vector technology used in the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, enabling rapid production and scaling once clinical-grade doses are ready. WHO has expedited the assessment process, with trial doses expected to be available in the coming months.

India, which has reported no active Ebola cases, has nevertheless heightened preparedness measures. Health authorities have placed airports and specialised medical facilities on alert, implementing screening and isolation protocols for travellers arriving from affected countries, including the DRC and Uganda.

The race to develop an effective vaccine comes as scientists and public health experts warn that Ebola remains a serious global health threat. Previous outbreaks have demonstrated how quickly the disease can spread across borders if not contained early.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently visited the DRC’s Ituri province, one of the areas hardest hit by the outbreak. Following the visit, he emphasised the importance of vaccine development in curbing the epidemic.

“A Bundibugyo vaccine could help to control this epidemic and strengthen preparedness for future outbreaks,” he said.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director-General Dr Jean Kaseya later confirmed that vaccine production would be undertaken by the Serum Institute of India, describing the initiative as a significant step towards improving outbreak response capacity and strengthening health security.

The current outbreak has presented a unique challenge for health authorities. Unlike previous Ebola epidemics largely driven by the Zaire strain, the latest cases are linked to the Bundibugyo virus, a less lethal but far less understood species of Ebola for which no approved vaccines or treatments are available.

Health authorities have reported more than 1,500 suspected infections and over 650 deaths across the DRC and Uganda since the outbreak began. The majority of cases have been recorded in the DRC, marking the country’s 17th Ebola outbreak since the virus was first identified near the Ebola River in 1976.

The outbreak has once again highlighted the vulnerabilities facing the DRC, a country rich in natural resources yet burdened by recurring humanitarian crises, conflict and fragile healthcare systems. As international agencies, researchers and vaccine manufacturers mobilise resources, hopes are growing that rapid vaccine development and strengthened surveillance measures will help prevent the epidemic from escalating further.