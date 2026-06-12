KWS Probes Viral Video Allegedly Showing Destruction of Rare Giant Lobelias on Kenya’s Mountains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has launched investigations into a viral social media video that allegedly shows the destruction of Giant Lobelias, a rare and ecologically significant plant species found in Kenya’s high-altitude mountain ecosystems.

The wildlife agency said it had taken note of the footage circulating online and was working to establish its authenticity, the location where the incident may have occurred, and the identities of those involved.

“KWS appreciates the vigilance of members of the public who have brought the matter to its attention and values the trust placed in the Service’s conservation mandate,” the agency said in a statement.

The probe comes amid growing public concern over the apparent destruction of Giant Lobelias (Lobelia telekii), one of Kenya’s most distinctive alpine plant species that thrives in the harsh conditions of the country’s highest mountain ranges.

According to KWS, investigations are currently underway to verify whether the footage is genuine and to determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.

“Should the allegations be substantiated, KWS will pursue appropriate action in accordance with the law,” the agency stated.

Giant Lobelias are a defining feature of Kenya’s afro-alpine ecosystems and are found on high-altitude mountains including Mount Kenya, the Aberdare Range and Mount Elgon.

The slow-growing plants have evolved unique adaptations that enable them to survive extreme temperatures and challenging environmental conditions.

Conservationists regard the species as critical to the health of fragile mountain ecosystems, where they contribute to biodiversity and provide habitat support for a range of organisms adapted to alpine environments.

KWS warned that any destruction or unlawful interference with protected plant species and sensitive ecosystems threatens Kenya’s natural heritage and undermines ongoing conservation efforts.

The agency emphasized that the preservation of alpine vegetation is vital for maintaining ecological balance in mountain habitats that are already vulnerable to climate change and human activity.

“KWS strongly cautions against the destruction or unlawful interference with protected wildlife, plants, and sensitive ecosystems, as such actions threaten Kenya’s natural heritage and ongoing conservation efforts,” the statement said.

The Service reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the country’s biodiversity and pledged to keep the public informed as investigations progress.

“The Service remains committed to safeguarding Kenya’s biodiversity and will provide further updates once investigations are complete,” KWS added.

The incident has renewed attention on the need to protect Kenya’s unique mountain ecosystems, which host several endemic species found nowhere else in the world and remain among the country’s most important conservation landscapes.