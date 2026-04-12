Maraga warns Kenya could slide into State failure over violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 — Former Chief Justice David Maraga has warned that the growing presence of armed militias and rising political violence could push Kenya toward state failure, urging citizens to register as voters and use the ballot to hold the current administration accountable.

In a statement issued amid escalating political tensions and violent confrontations in different parts of the country, Maraga said Kenya was witnessing a dangerous trend of organized attacks on civilians, coupled with what he described as an inadequate response from security agencies.

“The rise of armed militias threatens to plunge Kenya into a failed state,” Maraga said.

He cited incidents along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass, Kikuyu Town, Kitale Town, and Kisumu City, where he said armed groups had attacked unarmed civilians while security forces responded with “lukewarm” intervention.

The former head of the Judiciary warned that continued tolerance of such incidents risks eroding public confidence in state institutions and the rule of law, adding that democratic participation remains the most effective means of addressing governance concerns.

“The days of this violent regime are numbered. Let’s register and vote to send this regime to Kamiti,” he added, referencing the maximum-security prison.

Maraga’s remarks came against the backdrop of heightened political unrest linked to activities by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who made a defiant entry into Kikuyu Town on Saturday despite heavy police deployment and repeated attempts to disperse crowds.

Gachagua, accompanied by opposition figures, addressed supporters along key routes as clashes broke out between groups of youths and security officers.

Southern bypass chaos

Police fired teargas canisters to disperse gatherings, while some protesters hurled stones, triggering chaotic scenes across parts of the town.

The tensions followed earlier violence along Nairobi’s Southern Bypass, where suspected gangs barricaded sections near Thogoto and Gitaru using bonfires and debris, attacked motorists, and caused major traffic disruptions before police restored order.

Gachagua accused the government of orchestrating violence to block him from engaging with residents, a claim he did not substantiate.

“They have sent goons and security to stop us from meeting our people, but we will not be intimidated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah called for immediate investigations into the unrest, alleging that the incidents bore the hallmarks of coordinated political attacks.

He accused Gachagua of mobilizing groups to disrupt order and intimidate residents, urging the Inspector General of Police to take swift action.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen earlier condemned what he described as a growing culture of political violence and the use of hired gangs, calling on the Judiciary to impose stiff penalties to deter offenders.

Security remained tight across Kikuyu Town throughout Saturday, with anti-riot police mounting roadblocks and dispersing crowds as tensions persisted.