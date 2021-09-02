Connect with us

Matiangi who departed from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport on a chartered Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign jet operated by Phoenix Aviation arrived in Lusaka at 9.27am/Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government

Africa

Matiangi flies private jet to Zambia for meeting with President Hichilema

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi is in Lusaka, Zambia to deliver President Uhuru Kenyatta’s message to Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema.

Matiangi who departed from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport on a chartered Cessna 680 Citation Sovereign jet operated by Phoenix Aviation arrived in Lusaka at 9.27am.

Government Spokesperson Office said the visit will seek to cement the bilateral ties between the two countries adding the two nations enjoy a rich history of cooperation in strategic and geopolitical interests, all well as bilateral engagements on trade.

