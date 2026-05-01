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Uhuru Defends Political Role, Vows to Protect Jubilee

“If you go to America, people like Obama still defend their parties. Why should I be told that I cannot speak or contribute anything? Everyone has a democratic right under our Constitution to protect their rights,” Uhuru told Jubilee delegates in Narok

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 2- Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has defended his continued involvement in Kenyan politics, insisting that he has a constitutional right to support and protect his political party despite no longer holding public office.

Speaking via phone during the Maa Delegates Conference and a homecoming celebration for Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta in Narok County on May 1, 2026, Kenyatta dismissed criticism over his political engagement. He emphasized that his actions are rooted in democratic principles and personal conviction.

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“Truly, I have the right to defend my party. I am not seeking any position, but I am a Jubilee member in every sense—by circumstance, by resources, and by blood,” President Uhuru said.

Kenyatta also drew comparisons with international political figures, noting that former leaders in other democracies continue to support their parties even after leaving office.

“If you go to America, people like Obama still defend their parties. Why should I be told that I cannot speak or contribute anything? Everyone has a democratic right under our Constitution to protect their rights,” he said

Kenyatta accused the current administration – led by his former Deputy -of interfering with opposition parties, suggesting that such actions undermine democratic space and political pluralism in the country.

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