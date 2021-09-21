Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya received 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 from China on September 19, 2021. More doses were expected.

Kenya

Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slows to 4.2 pc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 21 – Kenya recorded 113 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which public health officials said were detected from a sample size of 2,680 raising the total caseload to 246,643.

The positivity rate slowed to 4.2 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 6 patients succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 5 were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September, pushing fatalities to 4,995.

“From the cases 104 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners with the youngest being a five-year-old child while the oldest is 91 years,” Kagwe said.

The CS further pointed out that 655 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing recoveries to 237,950.

By September 21, more than 3.3 million people have been vaccinated, including 859,453 who are fully vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 34.3% with the majority being males at (55%) while females were at (45%). Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.2%.

Kenya has announced plans to vaccinate at least 10 million people by December.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta roots for greater private sector participation in post Covid-19 recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on governments to involve the private sector more in their post Covid-19 plans saying the...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Two in court over hiked fuel prices as outcry rages on

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20- Two Kenyans have moved to court to challenge the recent hike in fuel prices arguing that the decision was inconsiderate...

18 hours ago

Featured

Wiper Party calls for applications from 2022 election aspirants

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20- Wiper Democratic Movement Party has called on aspirants interested in vying for elective positions on the party ticket in next...

24 hours ago

Kenya

5 suspects have a case to answer in Willy Kimani murder case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Five accused persons in the murder of lawyer Willy Kimani, his client and taxi driver have a case to...

1 day ago

HANDSHAKE

Ruto says politicians wasted time on BBI at the expense of reviving the economy

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 20 – Deputy President William Ruto says it was awkward for politicians to prioritise constitutional changes when the economy was limping....

1 day ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 234 new COVID-19 cases as vaccination intensified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- Kenya recorded 234 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the caseload in the country to 246,530. The new cases were detected...

2 days ago

Kenya

Mudavadi urges legislators to rise to the occasion and tame rising fuel costs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 19 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has urged legislators to rise to the occassion and save Kenyans...

2 days ago

Kenya

Bring fuel hike debate to the House, Muturi tells MPs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has challenged Members of Parliament to move the debate on fuel from the roadsides to...

2 days ago