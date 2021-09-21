Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slows to 4.2 pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 21 – Kenya recorded 113 new COVID-19 cases Monday, which public health officials said were detected from a sample size of 2,680 raising the total caseload to 246,643.

The positivity rate slowed to 4.2 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 6 patients succumbed to the disease, one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while 5 were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September, pushing fatalities to 4,995.

“From the cases 104 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners with the youngest being a five-year-old child while the oldest is 91 years,” Kagwe said.

The CS further pointed out that 655 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus, bringing recoveries to 237,950.

By September 21, more than 3.3 million people have been vaccinated, including 859,453 who are fully vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 34.3% with the majority being males at (55%) while females were at (45%). Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.2%.

Kenya has announced plans to vaccinate at least 10 million people by December.