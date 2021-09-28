Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The second batch arrived in Nairobi 10 days after the country received the first consignment of 795,000 doses of the vaccine from the US on September 17 in the global campaign to fast track the vaccination of populations against the virus/FILE - Ministry of Health

Capital Health

Kenya receives second donation of 210,600 Pfizer doses from the US

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 28 – Kenya has received the second batch of 210,600 doses of Pfizer vaccine from the United States as the country steps up its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The second batch arrived in Nairobi 10 days after the country received the first consignment of 795,000 doses of the vaccine from the US on September 17 in the global campaign to fast track the vaccination of populations against the virus.

“The second donation of 210, 600 doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines via COVAX facility arrives in Kenya. We are committed to leading the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerating vaccine distribution worldwide,” the US Embassy in Kenya said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new arrival is expected to boost Kenya’s vaccination efforts as the Ministry of Health targets to vaccinate at least 5.8 million people by October 20 when the country will mark the Mashujaa Day.

On Monday Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the move will bring the country closer to the full reopening of the economy as it targets to vaccinate at least 10 million people by December.

Kagwe called on Kenyans who are yet to be vaccinated to do so and become the country’s 58th Mashujaa Day heroes and heroines.

The Health CS stated that the number of people seeking to be vaccinated against COVID-19 had significantly increased and encouraged more to present themselves for the jab.

By September 27, Kagwe said over 3.6 million people had been vaccinated including 889,298 who were fully vaccinated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It is encouraging that 3.3 percent of Kenyans are fully vaccinated with 3, 627, 280 vaccines having been administered,” Kagwe said on Monday.

Kenya is now deploying five different types of vaccines namely; AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson in its efforts to combat the virus which has resulted in 5,109 deaths since March 2020.

The Chairperson of the National Vaccine Task force Dr Willis Akhwale on said last Thursday  the government had not started vaccinating people using the Pfizer doses due to lack of specialized inoculation equipment.

“The Pfizer doses require specialized needles and syringes and these supplies are being delivered next week from the US so that we can start deploying it,” said Akhwale.

Dr Akwhale said there are adequate storage facilities for the vaccine and that health workers had been trained in administering the doses as it has been the case with other vaccine types available in the country.

Kenya reported the lowest coronavirus positivity rate to have been recorded since the beginning of the year at 2.2 per cent after 54 people tested positive from a sample size of 2,501, which pushed cases documented since March 2020 to 248, 515.

Kenya is currently reeling from the negative economic impacts of the virus which has affected livelihoods.

The hospitality industry, tourism and the transport sector are some of the worst hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

The National Tourism Risk and Crisis Management Committee survey report published in June 2020 indicates a massive booking cancellation which dealt a blow to the tourism sector in the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About 64.5 per cent of the respondents that took part in the survey reported over 90 per cent of cancellations of existing bookings experienced by their organizations.

The organizations also reported total business closure, increased borrowings and eviction from current premises due to unpaid running costs as other impacts of the pandemic on their businesses.

The report further suggested that the international tourist market was the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic (81.3 per cent), followed by the domestic (64.2 per cent) and regional tourist markets (38.3 per cent).

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play to listen to Capital FM News
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

313 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths reported in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21- The Ministry of Health has reported 313 new COVID-19 infections raising the number of cases documented in the country since...

7 days ago

Capital Health

Kenya receives first consignment of Pfizer vaccine totaling 795,000 doses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 –Kenya has received the first consignment of Pfizer vaccines from the US in a campaign to accelerate the vaccination of...

September 17, 2021

Pfizer vaccine

First consignment of 2mn Pfizer vaccine doses to arrive Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Kenya is Friday set to receive the first consignment of the Pfizer vaccine, a donation from the United States...

September 16, 2021

Corona Virus

Kenya records 269 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.9pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12- The Ministry of Health has reported 269 new COVID-19 infections raising the total caseload to 243,725. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

September 12, 2021

Corona Virus

Kenya records 704 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate of 10.4 per cent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – The country coronavirus positivity rate was reported at 10.4 per cent on Tuesday after 704 people tested positive from...

September 7, 2021

Corona Virus

258 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths in Kenya with 8.2pc positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6- The Ministry of Health has reported 258 new COVID-19 cases that were detected from a sample size of 3,137 raising...

September 6, 2021

Corona Virus

Kenya records 480 coronavirus cases as vaccination intensified

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – Kenya recorded 480 COVID-19 infections Sunday amid an accelerated nationwide vaccination campaign. Kenya is vaccinating her population with Astrazeneca,...

September 5, 2021

Corona Virus

Where to get J&J, Moderna and all COVID-19 vaccines in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 –Kenya is set to start administering the J&J vaccine doses from Tuesday as the Ministry of Health intensifies vaccination efforts...

September 5, 2021