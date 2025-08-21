Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kagwe emphasized that research is central to Kenya’s development strategy and food security agenda/CFM

AGRICULTURE

Kagwe urges scientists to prioritize ASALs in agricultural research

Kagwe said agriculture must be anchored on science and innovation to unlock the vast drylands, while pointing out that the much-hyped 20 percent of high-potential land is increasingly lost to fragmentation and construction, turning it into a “concrete jungle.”

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 21 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has urged scientists and innovators to channel their research efforts towards Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), which cover nearly 80 per cent of Kenya’s land mass.

He said ASALs hold the greatest agricultural potential in the face of global warming, yet remain underutilized.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In remarks delivered on his behalf by Research Secretary Phyllis Njane during the launch of the National Research Festival 2025 at Egerton University, Kagwe emphasized that research is central to Kenya’s development strategy and food security agenda.

The five-day festival, organized by the National Research Fund in collaboration with academia, research institutions, development partners, and industry sponsors, provides a platform for cross-sectoral dialogue on research and innovation.

Kagwe said agriculture must be anchored on science and innovation to unlock the vast drylands, while pointing out that the much-hyped 20 percent of high-potential land is increasingly lost to fragmentation and construction, turning it into a “concrete jungle.”

“All research, science and technology should focus on ASALs because that is where Kenya has the greatest potential to achieve food sovereignty,” Kagwe said.

He noted that the festival was not merely a celebration of knowledge but a strategic opportunity for reflection, dialogue, and reaffirmation of Kenya’s commitment to a research-driven future.

Data, innovation and inclusivity

The CS added that agricultural transformation must be rooted in data, innovation, inclusivity, and grounded in the realities of farmers, markets, and households.

“The government is promoting nutrition-sensitive agriculture, especially with indigenous crops and bio-certified varieties, in efforts to secure food and nutrition security,” he said.

He further noted that the government is enhancing post-harvest systems to reduce losses, add value, and open innovation pathways for youth, women, and marginalized regions.

His sentiments were echoed by Principal Secretary for Science, Research, and Innovation Shaukat Abdulrazak, who stressed the role of innovation in addressing hunger.

Abdulrazak pledged to engage university vice chancellors to strengthen the link between research and agricultural transformation, while noting that the government will prioritize funding and coordinating clear missions in climate-smart crops and soils.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

AGRICULTURE

Over 300 Kenya School of Agriculture students set for paid internships in UK

The students, drawn from the institution’s Nyeri and Thika campuses, will undergo training in England, Wales, and Scotland, where they will not only acquire...

August 1, 2025

FOOD INSECURITY

Kagwe warns vandalism of NCPB depots threatens food security

Preliminary assessments indicate that over 7,354 bags of fertilizer—each weighing 50kg and valued at more than 29.5 million shillings—were looted from the depot.

June 27, 2025

Kenya

CS Kagwe warns miraa cartels amid farmer exploitation

CS Kagwe condemned the unethical practices of certain traders who have been buying miraa from Kenyan farmers at as low as Sh200 per kilogram...

April 12, 2025

FOOD SAFETY

0ver 180,000 bags of fertiliser delivered daily to farmers, says Kagwe

Kagwe mentioned that the government has mobilized over 200 trucks to various National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores to replenish supplies and address...

March 31, 2025

AGRICULTURE

Macadamia nut farmers urged to reject payments below Sh100

Macadamia Association of Kenya (MACNUT) Chairman Jane Maigua, assured farmers of fair pricing and value addition in the sector.

March 17, 2025

Kenya

NCPB to begin collection of 321,000 bags of wheat to address crisis

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, directed that NCPB will make payments to farmers within 30 days after delivery to the warehouses across the country.

March 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kagwe aims for disease-free status with nationwide livestock vaccination

The three-year initiative will vaccinate livestock against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) biannually and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), a highly contagious viral disease...

January 31, 2025

Top stories

Kenya Launches Nationwide Livestock Vaccination to Combat FMD and PPR

The campaign aims to vaccinate 22 million cattle, 23 million sheep, 35 million goats, and 4.3 million additional cattle to eliminate Foot and Mouth...

January 30, 2025