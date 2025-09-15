Kenya pushes for One Health Approach in Africa’s fight against Trypanosomiasis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 15 – Kenya has called on African countries to strengthen collaboration in efforts to eradicate trypanosomiasis, a disease that continues to undermine livestock productivity, food security, and public health across the continent.

Speaking during the official opening of the 37th International Scientific Council for Trypanosomiasis Research and Control (ISCTRC) in Nairobi, Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Mutahi Kagwe, said the challenge of trypanosomiasis transcends borders and requires joint solutions anchored on the One Health approach.

“The impact of this disease is felt across sub-Saharan Africa, and it is crucial that we work together to combat it as the challenge transcends boundaries, sectors and disciplines,” Kagwe told delegates drawn from more than 30 African Union member states and global research partners.

Kenya, one of 38 African countries affected by the tsetse fly, has 23 percent of its landmass infested, costing the economy an estimated $143 million annually in livestock and agricultural losses.

Kagwe hailed Kenya’s recent milestone, with the World Health Organization (WHO)validating in June 2025 that the country has eliminated Human African Trypanosomiasis (sleeping sickness) as a public health problem.

He credited this to collaboration between the Ministries of Health and Agriculture, local communities, and development partners.

He noted that freeing rangelands from the tsetse menace will significantly boost Kenya’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) by enhancing productivity in dairy, beef, and leather value chains, while contributing to the African Union Agenda 2063 and global sustainable development goals.

The CS emphasized the importance of harnessing data-driven technologies and One Health innovations to accelerate eradication efforts, emphasizing that integrated solutions are key to sustainable control of tsetse and trypanosomiasis.

“We need to do business differently to accelerate control of T\&T. By harnessing the power of technologies, we can inform control efforts and protect livelihoods,” he said.

The biennial ISCTRC conference, themed “Harnessing One Health Technologies and Innovations Towards Eliminating Trypanosomiasis in Africa”, has attracted over 300 delegates including scientists, policymakers, and representatives of international organizations such as the FAO, WHO, IAEA, and WOAH.

Kenya previously hosted the 36th edition of the conference in Mombasa in 2023 and was once again chosen by the African Union to host the 2025 gathering.

Kagwe expressed confidence that the Nairobi deliberations will yield actionable recommendations for the continent’s decades-long fight against trypanosomiasis.