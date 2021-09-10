IPOA launches a probe on the fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy in Kiamaiko

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Haila Asanake in Nairobi’s Huruma area.

Asanake was reportedly hit by a stray police bullet by a police officer on patrol at the Huruma mosque in Kiamaiko area on Thursday night.

Police officers on patrol were said to have tried to stop a suspicious vehicle leading to a scuffle, during which the officers responded by shooting in the air.

An official account stated that one of the bullets accidentally hit Asanake who was at the balcony of their house at the time.

IPOA Chairperson Ann Makori said a team had been sent to the area to probe circumstances surrounding Asanake’s death.

“Preliminary information shows that the youngster was felled by a bullet discharged during an operation that police were conducting in the vicinity at around 1730hrs,” stated Makori.

She said the authority will make necessary recommendations upon conclusion of the probe.

“Where fault is found, the Authority will not hesitate to make recommendations including but not limited to prosecution, to the relevant authorities as dictated by IPOA Act,” Makori affirmed.

The shooting incident sparked tension in the area, with locals marching to Huruma Police Station threatening to burn it down.

Thursday’s shooting is similar to one that occurred around the same area in 2020, where a police officer shot and killed 13-year-old Yassin Moyo while enforcing curfew.

Moyo was standing on the balcony of their when police officers enforcing a nationwide curfew shot at him.

The officer who was involved in his shooting was later charged with murder following investigations by the IPOA.

He was released on a Sh1 million cash bail after denying the murder charge.