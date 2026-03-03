Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

NPS, IPOA Hold Biannual Engagement Meeting to Strengthen Oversight

“The engagement is part of ongoing efforts to enhance mutual understanding and support the effective delivery of each organization’s mandate,” NPS said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3— The National Police Service (NPS) on Tuesday held a biannual engagement meeting with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), aimed at deepening institutional collaboration and strengthening accountability mechanisms within the police service.

The meeting, convened under the leadership of Inspector General Douglas Kanja, brought together senior officials from both institutions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 IPOA’s delegation was led by Vice Chairperson Ann Wanjiku.

According to the NPS, the engagement was held in the spirit of partnership and recognition of the complementary mandates of the two bodies, both of which are established in law to serve distinct but interlinked roles in policing and oversight.

“The engagement is part of ongoing efforts to enhance mutual understanding and support the effective delivery of each organization’s mandate,” NPS said.

Chairing the session, Kanja reiterated the importance of sustained dialogue between the Service and its oversight authority, saying regular consultations help address concerns early and improve coordination in investigations and reform processes.

“Continuous institutional engagements promote the early resolution of oversight concerns, improve coordination in investigations and reforms, and enhance understanding of both operational and oversight challenges,” the Inspector General said.

He emphasized that both the NPS and IPOA are anchored in law and must exercise their respective mandates fully while working collaboratively.

Kanja reiterated the Service’s zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline among police officers, affirming that the NPS operates strictly within the confines of the law.

In her remarks, Wanjiku welcomed the ongoing dialogue, noting that such engagements are critical in addressing areas of concern and fostering constructive collaboration between the two organizations.

The meeting also deliberated on areas of mutual support and mechanisms to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in matters involving investigations and institutional reforms.

Kanja was flanked by Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, and Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin, alongside other senior commanders.

The IPOA Vice Chairperson was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer Elema Halake, commissioners, and directors.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

AGRICULTURE

Lands Committee To Expand Probe Into Ownership Of Contentious Miwani Sugar Mills Land

Among the resolutions made by the Committee was to undertake a physical site visit to the contentious land, to speak to all concerned stakeholders...

12 seconds ago

BOTTOM-UP

KDF Families Move Into 500 New Housing Units at Roysambu Military Camp

Commander Kahawa Garrison, Brigadier Hussein Dida emphasised that stable and secure living conditions directly influence morale, well-being, and the overall effectiveness of soldiers.

15 minutes ago

Headlines

Cracks emerge in ODM over 2027 zoning talks with UDA

"We can’t negotiate on anything that touches on our party strength,” Mohammed said.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Rescue Efforts Underway at Yare Plaza, Eastleigh, as Fire Rips Through Shops

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – Rescue operations are ongoing at Yare Plaza in Eastleigh after a fire broke out and spread through several apparel...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Israel Embassy in Kenya Warns Iran Missile Range Extends Beyond Israel, Across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa

“When we speak about missile ranges, we are not talking about abstract numbers on a map; we are talking about real cities, real families,...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KAA Clarifies No Talks with Adani on JKIA Modernisation

“The JKIA modernisation and expansion programme is a Government of Kenya-funded initiative and implemented in accordance with established public-sector policies and procedures,” said Dr....

3 hours ago

Kenya

MPs to skip Wednesday morning sitting to attend Ngeno’s requiem service

Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu announced a church mass in honour of Ngeno will be held at AGC Karen Church.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Wetang’ula Calls for Tighter Air Safety Rules After Nandi Helicopter Crash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called for stricter aviation safety regulations and heightened caution during adverse weather conditions...

4 hours ago