NPS, IPOA Hold Biannual Engagement Meeting to Strengthen Oversight

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3— The National Police Service (NPS) on Tuesday held a biannual engagement meeting with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), aimed at deepening institutional collaboration and strengthening accountability mechanisms within the police service.

The meeting, convened under the leadership of Inspector General Douglas Kanja, brought together senior officials from both institutions.

IPOA’s delegation was led by Vice Chairperson Ann Wanjiku.

According to the NPS, the engagement was held in the spirit of partnership and recognition of the complementary mandates of the two bodies, both of which are established in law to serve distinct but interlinked roles in policing and oversight.

“The engagement is part of ongoing efforts to enhance mutual understanding and support the effective delivery of each organization’s mandate,” NPS said.

Chairing the session, Kanja reiterated the importance of sustained dialogue between the Service and its oversight authority, saying regular consultations help address concerns early and improve coordination in investigations and reform processes.

“Continuous institutional engagements promote the early resolution of oversight concerns, improve coordination in investigations and reforms, and enhance understanding of both operational and oversight challenges,” the Inspector General said.

He emphasized that both the NPS and IPOA are anchored in law and must exercise their respective mandates fully while working collaboratively.

Kanja reiterated the Service’s zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline among police officers, affirming that the NPS operates strictly within the confines of the law.

In her remarks, Wanjiku welcomed the ongoing dialogue, noting that such engagements are critical in addressing areas of concern and fostering constructive collaboration between the two organizations.

The meeting also deliberated on areas of mutual support and mechanisms to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in matters involving investigations and institutional reforms.

Kanja was flanked by Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, and Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin, alongside other senior commanders.

The IPOA Vice Chairperson was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer Elema Halake, commissioners, and directors.