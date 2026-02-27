Connect with us

Police IG Douglas Kanja/FILE

Kenya

Court of Appeal Halts Inspector-General’s Exclusive Police Powers Pending Appeal

The ELRC had previously ruled that the NPSC has no constitutional power over recruitment, promotion, or dismissal of police officers, placing these responsibilities entirely under the Inspector-General.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – The Court of Appeal has temporarily blocked a decision that gave the Inspector-General of Police sole authority over promotions and dismissals in the National Police Service.

The ruling, issued by a three-judge bench comprising President Daniel Musinga and Justices Mumbi Ngugi and George Odunga, comes as the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) challenges a 2025 Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) decision.

The ELRC had previously ruled that the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has no constitutional power over recruitment, promotion, or dismissal of police officers, placing these responsibilities entirely under the Inspector-General.

LSK argued that the ELRC ruling upset the constitutional balance under Articles 245 and 246, raising important questions about police governance.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and NPSC supported the appeal, citing wide public interest and implications for ongoing police reforms.

The Inspector-General opposed the suspension, warning that freezing promotions and dismissals could disrupt public safety ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Court of Appeal emphasized that while recruitment and training have already begun, promotions and dismissals should be paused to avoid irreversible consequences.

The judges clarified that the suspension is temporary, pending full hearing of the appeal, which must be prioritized within three months.

The case is set to clarify whether the Inspector-General or the NPSC holds ultimate authority over police career management in Kenya.

