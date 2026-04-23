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IPOA Launches Probe into Fatal Shooting of Garissa Taxi Driver at Modika Barrier

The Authority said it initiated investigations after receiving official notification from the National Police Service, as required by law.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the fatal shooting of a civilian in Garissa County, following an early morning incident involving police officers.

In a statement issued by IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi the agency insisted it remains committed to conducting independent and impartial investigations into the matter.

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IPOA confirmed that its Rapid Response Team had begun inquiries into the death of Adan Mohamed Hassan, who was shot on April 21 near Modika Barrier.

The Authority said it initiated investigations after receiving official notification from the National Police Service, as required by law.

“Preliminary findings indicate that at approximately 2:20 a.m. on the material day, the deceased responded to a distress call from a friend who had been arrested,” IPOA said in the statement.

The agency added that during the incident, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Balambala damaged the deceased’s vehicle.

“While the deceased attempted to intervene, he suffered a fatal gunshot injury,” the statement read.

A post-mortem examination later established the cause of death as a single gunshot wound to the head.

IPOA said its investigators have already attended the post-mortem, recorded witness statements, obtained police documents, secured exhibits, and documented both the scene and the vehicles involved.

The Authority appealed for calm, stating that this is crucial for the smooth progress of ongoing investigations into the incident.

Hundreds of Garissa residents and local leaders have called for swift investigations into the killing of a 22-year-old taxi driver at the Modika roadblock earlier on Tuesday morning, April 21, 2026.

According to the residents, the deceased, Aden Mohamed, was called by his two friends, Abdiaziz Dere and Abdullahi Mohamed, at around 2 am after they were handcuffed by police officers at the Modika roadblock so he could help secure their release.

After reaching the area, it is claimed that an argument erupted between the deceased and a police officer, who then shot him in the head at close range.

The residents took to the streets in the morning and engaged police in running battles during demonstrations over the incident, while calling for the arrest of the police officer said to have shot dead Mohamed.

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