Chebukati says 19.6 million Kenyans registered to vote ahead of next year’s General Election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14- The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it has registered 149,600 new voters since the 2017 elections, raising the total number of eligible voters in the country to 19,678,885.

Speaking during the launch of the Commission’s Voter Education Week on Monday, the Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati called on all Kenyans who are not registered to enrol ahead of next year’s elections.

“It is important to note that with the conclusion of election petitions arising from the 2017 General Elections, the Commission launched Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) at an event that was held in Makueni County on 15th October 2018. From then to 30th May 2021, the Commission has registered a total of 149,600 new voters bringing the total registered voters to 19,678,885. Due to lack of budgetary allocation to conduct CVR, the Commission confined the registration of voters to its 290 IEBC Constituency Offices,” said Chebukati.

Chebukati pointed out that after conducting several by-elections in the country, the commission is now focusing on the 2022 polls.

“The Commission has now been allocated the first tranche of the Election budget for 2021/2022 Financial Year and will undertake Mass Registration of Voters once funds are availed by the National Treasury. In the meantime, the Commission urges persons who have attained 18 years to acquire National Identity Cards in readiness for registration as voters,” he said, “The Commission equally seeks to mobilize Kenyans to register as voters during this annual voter education week and encourages those eligible for registration to visit the IEBC Constituency Offices for enrollment.”

According to the Commission’s data, over 4 million eligible Kenyan youth are not registered as voters.

IEBC has embarked on a voter education drive in all the 47 counties and 290 constituencies in the country to create awareness on Commission’s mandate.

It seeks to sensitize citizens on the mandate of the Commission in elections, the legal framework that governs elections, management around the five- year electoral cycle, management in Kenya, to impart members of the public with peace messages pre, during and after elections, to educate the public on matters elections and particularly post-election period.

Others include imparting technology applied during elections and carrying out continuous voter registration (CVR).

Additionally, the Commission shall also be effecting transfers and change of particulars for voters whose details may have changed after registration.