MPs raise concerns over unlicensed trainers in TVET institutions

NAIROBI,Kenya May 30 -Lawmarkers has raised fresh concerns over the growing number of unlicensed trainers in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, warning that the trend could compromise the quality of skills training across the country.

The issue came to the fore during a review by the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Education and Governance, which examined Auditor-General reports covering the 2021/2022 to 2024/2025 financial years.

The committee scrutinised reports from several institutions, among them Butula Technical and Vocational College, Khwisero Technical and Vocational College, Webuye West Technical and Vocational College, Tindiret Technical and Vocational College, Tinderet Integrated Technical Trainers College and Koshin Technical Training Institute.

Auditors found that a significant number of trainers in these institutions had not obtained the mandatory licences from the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA), despite legal requirements.

At Butula Technical and Vocational College, the 2023/2024 audit revealed that only seven out of 33 trainers had valid licences available for verification, highlighting a major compliance gap.

The Auditor-General noted that this violated Section 23(1) of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Act, 2013, which requires all TVET trainers to be registered and licensed before taking up teaching roles.

“This was contrary to Section 23(1) of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Act, 2013, which requires any person intending to become a trainer in an institution to apply for licensing and registration by the board in accordance with the provisions of the Act,” the auditor noted, adding that “in the circumstances, management was in breach of the law.”

Lawmakers questioned how the shortfall could affect the quality and credibility of training offered to students.

Kasipul MP Boyd Were, the committee’s vice-chairperson, sought assurances on when all affected trainers would meet the licensing threshold.

“I would like to know, through the Chair, how long it will take for the rest to be licensed,” Hon. Were, who is the vice-Chairperson of the committee posed.

Butula TVC Chief Principal Calistus Omilo told the committee that the institution had since increased its number of licensed trainers to 14 out of 43, with 12 additional applications currently awaiting approval.

He said the remaining trainers are enrolled at the Kenya School of TVET for pedagogical training, which has become a mandatory prerequisite for licensing.

“The rest have enrolled at the Kenya School of TVET to undertake pedagogical training, which is a key requirement for registration and licensing by the TVET Authority,” he said.

Omilo explained that many trainers were recruited under earlier frameworks that prioritised technical expertise but did not require formal teaching qualifications.



“Previously, individuals with technical qualifications were recruited directly, even through the Public Service Commission. Today, one must have a degree or a postgraduate diploma in education to qualify as a trainer. Until that is achieved, licensing cannot be granted,” he said.

Under current regulations, trainers must possess both technical credentials and pedagogical qualifications, such as a degree in education or a postgraduate diploma in education, before they can be licensed.

Igembe Central MP Daniel Karitho questioned whether the compliance gaps reflected a shortage of suitably qualified trainers in the sector.

“Does it mean we do not have enough trainers? If they are enough, then we should have qualified personnel in our TVET institutions,” said Hon. Karitho.

Narok Woman Representative Rebecca Tonkei said the challenge is partly rooted in the recruitment process, noting that the Public Service Commission often hires technically competent personnel who lack the required teaching credentials.

She called for a structured pathway that would allow newly recruited trainers to undertake pedagogical training in collaboration with TVETA.



“The institutions do not employ trainers directly. The PSC recruits, sometimes bringing in technically qualified individuals who lack pedagogical training. We need a structured approach where trainers can undergo these teaching courses, possibly during holidays, in collaboration with TVETA,” she said.

Lungalunga MP Mangale Chiforomodo Munga urged closer coordination between TVET institutions, the Public Service Commission and TVETA to ensure only qualified and licensable trainers are recruited.

“There must be clarity from the start. If institutions request trainers, it should be clear that they must have undergone pedagogical training and be licensed before deployment,” he said.

Committee Chairperson Dick Maungu said the proposed Trainers Service Council Bill is expected to close existing legal gaps by creating a dedicated framework for the recruitment, professional regulation and certification of TVET trainers.

“There has been a lacuna in law where the PSC employs trainers without ensuring they have pedagogical training. The proposed Trainers Service Council will address these issues and bring order to the sector,” he said.

MPs warned that failure to address the issue could weaken the government’s broader strategy of positioning TVET as a key driver of industrial growth, youth employment and national skills development.