Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

County News

Matiangi outlaws love relations among police officers citing indiscipline

Speaking while launching a cadet training exercise for 300 graduate police officers at the Kiganjo Police College in Nyeri on Friday, Matiangi said where police officers choose to solemnize such marriages, the couple would have to agree on who between them quits the service.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has moved to outlaw sexual relationships among police officers, saying the police service will no  longer allow senior officers marrying their juniors.

Speaking while launching a cadet training exercise for 300 graduate police officers at the Kiganjo Police College in Nyeri on Friday, Matiangi said where police officers choose to solemnize such marriages, the couple would have to agree on who between them quits the service.

“Police Service Standing Orders will be reviewed to bar any form of marriage among its rank. Senior police officers wishing o have affairs or marry their juniors, one of them will have to leave,” said Matiangi. 

He cited indiscipline among police officers and sexual harassment directly linked to affairs.

“We as council will amend this force order to be just like that of Kenya Defence Forces which  bar officers from marrying fellow soldiers this has not only ensured discipline among file and rank but also stem sexual harassment,” said Matiangi.

He noted the interior ministry was alarmed by high numbers of female police officers complaining of sexual harassment.

The CS said the government had embarked on an initiative to strengthen training in order to enhance competencies of officers manning police stations.

Police Inspector General Hillary Muyambai said that he has formed a special homicide to investigate disappearance and murder of four friends in Kitengela.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I  want to assure Kenyans that we have moved with speed to address the murder of the Kitengera Four. In fact this morning I have formed a special squad of officers who will report to me in a month and bring to book those who killed them,” said Mutyambai.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

At least 44 dead in Israel Jewish pilgrimage ‘disaster’

Meron, Israel, April 30 – A massive stampede at a densely packed Jewish pilgrimage site killed at least 44 people in northern Israel on Friday,...

1 hour ago

World

AI, captain! First autonomous ship prepares for maiden voyage

Plymouth, United Kingdom, April 30 – The “Mayflower 400” — the world’s first intelligent ship — bobs gently in a light swell as it stops...

3 hours ago

County News

Uhuru Highway’s Bunyala-Nyayo stretch to be closed until May 20

KeNHA apologized to road users for the inconveniences caused during the construction of the road which is undertaken by China Roads and Bridge Corporation.

4 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict: Six months on and no end in sight

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, April 30 – It has been six months since Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray for a military campaign...

4 hours ago

Kenya

House invites public memoranda on Koome’s nomination as CJ ahead of vetting

National Assembly Clerk Micheal Sialai said the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs shall conduct the approval hearings of the nominee on May...

5 hours ago

Africa

Kenya, UNHCR agree on a refugee repatriation roadmap

The roadmap includes provisions for voluntary safe return of refugees to their home nations, departures to third countries under various arrangements, and alternative stay...

6 hours ago
XI JINPING XI JINPING

Fifth Estate

China’s Luban Workshops Building Capacity of Africa’s Youth

During the 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, President Xi Jinping announced that China would support the establishment of ten Luban Workshops across...

22 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Revamped NYS should build partnerships to be Sustainable

In a span of just two years, the National Youth Service (NYS) has morphed from being one of the most corrupt institutions in Kenya...

22 hours ago