Matiangi outlaws love relations among police officers citing indiscipline

NYERI, Kenya, Apr 30 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has moved to outlaw sexual relationships among police officers, saying the police service will no longer allow senior officers marrying their juniors.

Speaking while launching a cadet training exercise for 300 graduate police officers at the Kiganjo Police College in Nyeri on Friday, Matiangi said where police officers choose to solemnize such marriages, the couple would have to agree on who between them quits the service.

“Police Service Standing Orders will be reviewed to bar any form of marriage among its rank. Senior police officers wishing o have affairs or marry their juniors, one of them will have to leave,” said Matiangi.

He cited indiscipline among police officers and sexual harassment directly linked to affairs.

“We as council will amend this force order to be just like that of Kenya Defence Forces which bar officers from marrying fellow soldiers this has not only ensured discipline among file and rank but also stem sexual harassment,” said Matiangi.

He noted the interior ministry was alarmed by high numbers of female police officers complaining of sexual harassment.

The CS said the government had embarked on an initiative to strengthen training in order to enhance competencies of officers manning police stations.

Police Inspector General Hillary Muyambai said that he has formed a special homicide to investigate disappearance and murder of four friends in Kitengela.

“I want to assure Kenyans that we have moved with speed to address the murder of the Kitengera Four. In fact this morning I have formed a special squad of officers who will report to me in a month and bring to book those who killed them,” said Mutyambai.