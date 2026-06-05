Leading Through Change: A Thought Leadership Conversation with Symon Bargurei



Do you think leadership styles in Kenya are evolving? If so, how?

Yes, leadership in Kenya is undoubtedly evolving. The traditional top-down model, where leadership was largely defined by authority, hierarchy, and control, is steadily giving way to a more collaborative, inclusive, and purpose-driven approach. Today’s leaders are increasingly expected to engage, empower, and inspire rather than simply direct.

Younger generations are demanding greater transparency, accountability, authenticity, and ethical leadership from those in positions of influence, whether in business, government, or society. At the same time, technology, globalization, and increased access to information have exposed Kenyan professionals to diverse perspectives and leadership models, fostering a generation of leaders who are more agile, innovative, and responsive to change.

As a result, effective leadership today is no longer measured solely by position or authority, but by the ability to build trust, navigate complexity, unite diverse stakeholders, and create meaningful impact. The leaders who will thrive in the future are those who combine competence with character, embrace continuous learning, listen with intention, and inspire confidence and action even in times of uncertainty and transformation.

If a young professional wants to lead thoughtfully, not just successfully, what’s the one mindset they should develop early?

They should develop a mindset anchored in service, purpose, and continuous growth. Leadership is not about status, titles, or personal achievement; it is about responsibility, stewardship, and the positive impact one creates for others. The most effective leaders understand that their role is to serve, empower, and enable those around them to succeed while leaving institutions stronger than they found them.

While success is often measured by individual accomplishments, meaningful leadership is ultimately measured by the value created, the people developed, and the legacy left behind. Young professionals who cultivate the discipline to listen actively, remain curious, embrace lifelong learning, and lead with humility will build credibility and influence that endures over time. By prioritizing people alongside performance and purpose alongside results, they position themselves not only to achieve success, but to lead in a way that inspires trust, drives sustainable progress, and creates lasting impact

What’s one mistake and one achievement organizations make when it comes to leadership continuity?

One major mistake organizations make is failing to intentionally prepare future leaders and institutionalization of succession planning. Too many institutions depend heavily on individuals rather than building systems and talent pipelines. When key people leave, continuity suffers because succession planning was neglected or not pre-meditated as part of the business going concern.

On the positive side, many organizations are now investing more in mentorship, leadership development and internal talent growth. Institutions that create opportunities for younger professionals to learn, contribute and lead early tend to build stronger, more resilient and disruptive cultures.

From your perspective, what are some common shortcomings in leadership across organizations in Kenya today?

One of the biggest shortcomings is short-term thinking, visionary organizations stem from visionary leaders. Many leaders focus too heavily on immediate results while neglecting long-term institutional growth, culture and sustainability. Another challenge is poor to low communication. Employees and stakeholders increasingly want leaders who are transparent, accessible and willing to engage honestly, especially during difficult times. It is important to give each voice its place within the structure of the business so as to forge inclusive outlook, execution and a coherent team energy direction.

In some cases, leadership also struggles with adapting quickly enough to rapid technological, economic and generational change. Leaders fail to connect to the organization and lack of touch which eventually impact productivity.

On the flip side, what commendable leadership qualities have you observed in the Kenyan context?

Kenyan leaders are remarkably resilient and innovative, setting global examples and positioning the country on the map. We operate in a fast-changing environment that often requires creativity, adaptability and persistence. I have also seen strong entrepreneurial leadership, especially among young people and business founders who continue to build despite economic pressures. Additionally, many Kenyan leaders demonstrate a deep sense of community and social responsibility, understanding that leadership must go beyond profit to include people and societal impact.

What is the one thing Kenyans and their leaders can learn from global leadership trends, and what should remain uniquely local?

Globally, leadership is increasingly defined by agility, innovation, adaptability, and inclusivity. Kenyan leaders can draw valuable lessons from this evolution by building institutions that are data-driven, technologically enabled, globally competitive, and responsive to rapidly changing environments. The ability to embrace change, foster innovation, and make informed decisions based on evidence will be critical in shaping sustainable growth and long-term success.

At the same time, there are aspects of leadership that should remain distinctly African and uniquely Kenyan. Our traditions of humanity, community, and resilience are powerful strengths that continue to differentiate us. African leadership has always been deeply relational—grounded in empathy, trust, and a genuine understanding of people’s lived realities. Our capacity to unite communities, navigate challenges collectively, and inspire shared purpose is a leadership advantage that should never be sacrificed in the pursuit of modernization. The future belongs to leaders who can successfully blend global best practices with local values, creating institutions that are both world-class and deeply rooted in the communities they serve.

If you could redefine leadership for the next generation, what would it look like?

Leadership for the next generation must be ethical, adaptive, and purpose-driven. It should value integrity as highly as competence, collaboration as much as authority, and innovation as much as experience. In an increasingly complex and rapidly changing world, future leaders must be comfortable navigating uncertainty, embracing technology, and leading diverse teams while remaining firmly grounded in strong values and sound judgment.

More importantly, leadership must evolve from a position of power to a platform for empowerment. The leaders of tomorrow should be measured not by the prominence of their own voice, but by their ability to inspire, develop, and create opportunities for others to succeed. They must foster environments where talent can flourish, diverse perspectives are welcomed, and the next generation of leaders is deliberately nurtured. Ultimately, great leadership is not about standing above others—it is about lifting others, creating lasting impact, and building institutions that thrive beyond any one individual.

What impact would you want to be remembered for?

I would want to be remembered for empowering people and transforming opportunities into sustainable, high-impact businesses. While titles and positions are temporary, the legacy of meaningful impact endures through the lives we influence and the institutions we strengthen. To me, true leadership is about creating environments where individuals can grow, innovate, and realize their full potential. I would also hope to be remembered for leading with integrity, fairness, and courage, while maintaining a long-term vision that enabled both people and organizations to thrive, create value, and leave a lasting positive impact on society.