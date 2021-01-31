Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Deputy President during a meeting with locals at Enoosaen, Kilgoris where he offered support to Maranatha Church on January 31, 2021.

BBI

Ruto: no one owes me a political debt

Published

NAROK, Kenya Jan 31 – Deputy President William Ruto has said no one has his political debt.

He said the only debt he has is that of helping President Uhuru Kenyatta unite and transform Kenya.

“I supported President Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017 without conditions. The Head of State should not be pushed to backing my 2022 candidature,” he said Sunday during a church service in Trans-Mara.

Ruto spoke a day after President Kenyatta told Mt Kenya leaders in Sagana that he owed no individual a political debt, instead he said he is indebted to Kenyans.

Kenyatta dismissed claims that he had reneged on his promise to Ruto when he supported him for two consecutive elections, instead saying “Many say that we had an agreement with my deputy over my support to him, I want to state that I negotiated with the Kalenjin community and Kikuyu elders as well for us to join forces so no one should blame me over anything.”

He said Mt Kenya residents will negotiate with all tribes over who to support when his term is almost over incase the community has no presidential candidate come 2022.
“I want to say we will convene a similar meeting like this to chart our way forward on who to support, we cannot allow our community to be auctioned” Kenyatta said.

On Sunday, Ruto equally reiterated the sentiments that he is not owed even as he moves around the country in what is see as a stratety to consolodate support for his 2022 presidential ambition.

The Deputy President said he would not allow Kenya to be taken back to ethnic-based politics that is not only risky but dangerous to the social fabric of the country.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I decline the invitation to the politics of tribe. We are one country and need to move forward together, our backgrounds notwithstanding,” he explained.

He asked leaders to stop being disturbed by the so-called politics of debt and argued that he was engaging in politics not because of the alleged debts but because of his vision to empower ordinary Kenyans.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

COVID kills 8 more in Kenya as cases decline

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31– The latest COVID-19 statistics show that eight more patients have succumbed to coronavirus disease raising virus fatalities in the country...

37 mins ago

Biden Administration

US condemns Russia’s ‘harsh’ tactics against protesters

Washington, United States, Jan 31 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned Russian authorities for their “harsh” response to protests across...

1 hour ago

World

Hundreds held as Russian police clamp down on Navalny protests

Moscow, Russian Federation, Jan 31 – Police detained hundreds of people across Russia and blocked off the centre of Moscow on Sunday in a...

2 hours ago

World

U.S. experts call for getting U.S.-China ties back on track

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — In areas ranging from trade and investment to people-to-people exchanges, the China-U.S. relationship is at a low point rarely...

3 hours ago

World

India’s Modi vows to pursue reforms after deadly farmer riot

New Delhi, India, Jan 31 – India will push on with sweeping agriculture reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday, as he criticised last week’s...

3 hours ago

World

Peace in troubled Libya brings back traditional weavers

Tawergha, Libya, Jan 31 – In front of a bundle of palm fronds, Halima Mohamad squats down to weave in an abandoned school in...

5 hours ago

Kenya

KNUT opposed to re-introduction of corporal punishment In school

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) says it will oppose plans to re-introduce corporal punishment in school in...

5 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru: I owe Kenyans not an Individual

NYERI, Kenya Jan 31 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has moved to clear the air over claims that he does not intend to support his...

6 hours ago